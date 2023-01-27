Do you know what this tool, in the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says the dimensions are: 6 3/4 inches in height, 12 1/4 inches in width and 1.125 inches in depth.

If you think you know what the tool was used for, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Email is preferred, since regular mail access is limited because LNP employees are working remotely.

Guesses are due by Monday, Feb. 13. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, Feb. 24.

Last month’s mystery tool: A metal drawing plate

A handful of our readers correctly identified December’s mystery tool from the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

Royer says that this is a drawing plate or die for a turner.

Material was drawn or pulled to shave to a regular diameter, such as wood spindles or handles, Royer says.

A skilled blacksmith made this tool, Royer says, adding there is a little animal head on the latch.

CORRECT ANSWERS:

• Elba, New York: Larry Cassatt.

• Ephrata: Harry Lowe.

• Lebanon: Stacey Fink.

• Millersville: Phil Gerber.

• Mount Joy: Benjamin F. Ebersole Jr.

• Mountville: Gary Glick, George C. Overmeyer.

Best guess: A paint can holder for doing work while on a ladder.