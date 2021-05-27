Do you know what this mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says its dimensions are: width, 8 3/4 inches; length, 26 3/4 inches, and thickness, 1 3/4 inches.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A GLUE POT

Quite a few of our readers correctly identified last month’s mystery tool, which is part of the collection at the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley, says it is a two-part, cast-iron glue pot from the late 19th or early 20th century.

It contains an inner pot, where the glue would have been melted, and an outer pot, which would have held hot water to melt the glue, she says.

“MARIETTA & CO. PA” is engraved along the mouth of the outer pot, Royer notes. A glue pot such as this would have been an important tool to furniture and carriage makers prior to the invention of liquid glue, Royer says.

Many readers noted their parents or grandparents used these glue pots, and that they’ve inherited them as treasured keepsakes.

Lena Zimmerman, of New Holland, recalls her father having a glue pot just like it — which she now owns — to melt “hide glue” for making repairs. Ron Danner, of Lancaster, says he inherited one from his grandfather’s furniture-making business in Fort Loudon. And retired cabinetmaker John McNamara, of Lancaster, says he used one in his business.

Correct answers:

