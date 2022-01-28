Do you know what this mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says the tool is 18 inches long.

Last month's tool: A farrier's butteris for trimming hooves

Quite a few of our readers from Lancaster County and all around the country — and even Canada — offered correct guesses for December’s mystery tool, also from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

Royer says that the tool is a hoof trimmer or butteris, used by farriers for paring the hooves of horses.

The butteris has a convex cutting blade and a bent hand-wrought iron rod that is set in a 9-inch-long handle, Royer says. The handle would rest on the farrier’s shoulder during hoof trimming.

We even had a correct guess from a blacksmith, Randy Wolfe of Frenchburg, Kentucky.

Many readers who submitted guesses thought the tool was either a shoe stretcher or a tool used in house- or ship-building.

Best guesses: Paint scraper; bellows; ice pick; shipbuilder’s tool; shoehorn, shoe tree or shoe stretcher; tulip bulb planter; paddle for churning butter or making apple butter or cheese; wood planer; mortise and tenon chisel; tool to remove bark from a log or to pack rope caulking between logs; hand adze; tool for scraping off ice or mud, or scraping animal hides; a tool to iron clothing; a tool to remove corn from a cob.