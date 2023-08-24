Travelers at the Lancaster Amtrak Station can get a history lesson while waiting for their train to arrive.

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will celebrate a new installation, “In the Open: Impact and Resilience of Underrecognized Communities in Lancaster,” in the train station with an opening reception at 11 a.m. Saturday. Light refreshments will be served.

“In the Open” will remain on display until October.

Stories highlighted in the exhibit include:

— The Green Book sites of Lancaster city and the heritage of the Polite family.

— Mary McIlwaine Dickson, co-founder and editor of the Lancaster Intelligencer and 19th-century postmaster.

— Joseph Simon, an 18th-century businessman and leader of the Lancaster Jewish community.

— The Puerto Rican migration and the churches that helped with social integration.

— The 19th-century Quran printed in Lancaster city.

— The first gay newsletter published outside of a major city.

For additional resources to learn more about the stories highlighted in the exhibit, visit hptrust.org/trainstationdisplay.

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County collaborated with graphic design agency Goodthree, advertising agency the H&H Group and the City of Lancaster’s Office of Public Art on the project.

The Lancaster Amtrak Station is at 53 McGovern Ave. in Lancaster.