If you're on a spring cleaning mission to declutter, you may want to think twice before dragging another box to the curb.

"American Pickers," the popular antiquing documentary series on the History Channel, will film in Pennsylvania this June. Producersare looking for people with extraordinary items and interesting stories to be on new episodes of the show, which is entering its 24th season.

Representatives from “American Pickers” encourage people who have a large private collection of antiques, or those who might know someone who has a collection of antiques and would be interested in having the "Pickers" comb through their collection, to contact the show.

Those interested should send their name, phone number, location and a description of their collection, with photos, to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or message them on Facebook at @GotAPick.