In 2011, when the Rev. Alexander Veronis was commemorating 50 years serving as a priest at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster, he reflected on the many personal events with which he was involved, stepping into the most meaningful moments of his parishioners' lives.

"During my ministry," he said, "I baptized, married and buried over 2,000 persons."

But Veronis, who died June 26 at the age of 90, also was involved in meaningful moments for Lancaster County - moments that affected not just individuals, but the community as a whole. He was a tireless advocate against poverty, injustice and violence, and frequently worked with clergy from other faiths to tackle community problems.

Veronis was ordained as a priest in the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Easton on Aug. 13, 1961. The very next day, he arrived in Lancaster, where he conducted the evening vespers service at the Lancaster church that would become his lifelong parish.

Veronis moved into the church parsonage on West Orange Street along with his wife, Pearl, and their two infant sons. (The Veronises would go on to have five children.)

It took little time for Veronis to establish himself as a force for social justice in the local community. In 1966, he was the chairman of an interfaith committee that gained local attention for speaking out against the Ku Klux Klan, which was trying to raise its profile in Lancaster County. The committee consisted of priests, ministers and rabbis from churches and synagogues throughout the county.

In response to the announcement of a planned Klan rally on May 14 of that year, the committee drafted a statement which would be read from pulpits in places of worship, printed in church bulletins and published in the newspaper.

"In this day," the statement read in part, "when men of good will are struggling to enlarge American ideals of freedom and brotherhood for all men, it is indeed tragic that there should be men whose twisted minds lead them to preach racial and religious hatred. To hide this bigotry behind a warped and perverted version of the Christian gospel, as the Klan does, is contrary to the witness of Jesus, who taught that love of God and love of neighbor are the two great commandments."

Veronis gathered the signatures of 189 local clergy in his anti-Klan efforts. In later years, he spoke of the threats he and his family received as a result of his anti-Klan work.

In 1969, Veronis again was active - with more than 100 other clergy - in social causes. This time, it was an open letter in the form of a large advertisement in local newspapers advocating for scattered-site public housing in the county as a means of encouraging "cultural and economic diversity" in the community and "solving the mentality of ghetto grouping."

The ad sparked a slightly testy exchange in open letters published in the Lancaster newspapers, with an attorney representing the Southwest Lancaster Citizen's Council questioning the clergy's involvement in the issue, which was a political hot-button of the time, and suggesting that they should instead be "primarily interested in spiritual matters."

Veronis responded in no uncertain terms:

"We agree. Where people work, live and raise their children are spiritual matters. ... Justice, mercy, compassion and love for one's fellow human beings are an integral part of true religion. ...

"In addressing ourselves to the question of where the disadvantaged may live, we sense an authentic moral issue here which not only warrants but demands our opinion."

As the turbulence of the 1960s waned, Veronis remained committed not only to serving his parish - he oversaw the church's 50th anniversary celebration in 1971 - but also to serving the larger community.

In 1974, he took on a role that, for many people outside of the church community, would be his most well-known when he became chairman of Lancaster County's CROP Walk (Christian Rural Overseas Program), a charity focused on relieving hunger worldwide.

That year marked the first time the international charity partnered with local churches here to generate interest in the walk, and the results were dramatic - more than $20,000 was raised by some 1,000 sponsored walkers, setting not only a new record for the county, but a new record for any CROP Walk in Pennsylvania.

Veronis returned to direct the walk the next year as well. And the year after that. And every year until he finally stepped down from his role with CROP in 2014.

By 1977, the walk had raised a total of $84,000 under the leadership of Veronis, and the county's per capita giving rate to CROP was $30 - about three times the national average.

In interviews at the time and later, Veronis spoke with passion, conviction and anger when addressing the topic of hunger, which he viewed as one of the greatest injustices in the world.

By 1992, as the 20th year of Veronis's leadership loomed, the local walk was averaging 3,000 participants and $155,000 raised each year. Over the years of Veronis's tenure, the walk had raised a total of $1,775,000. By 1998, that total was $2.6 million. On multiple occasions, the Lancaster walk was recognized as the most successful of the more than 2,000 CROP Walks throughout the nation.

Despite its international focus, the CROP Walk also furthered Veronis's goals of helping his own community - 25 percent of the funds raised stayed in Lancaster County to fight hunger here.

Throughout his work and life, Veronis's wife, Pearl, was by his side - and she was as well known in the church and community as her husband. Perhaps best known as a driving force behind the Greek food served at the church's annual bazaar, Pearl Veronis also was active in charity work.

In 1979, the Veronises met President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn. Invited to the White House for a dinner honoring the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the Americas, the Veronises both spoke highly of the president and First Lady.

"He comes across as a man of deep faith and great integrity," the Rev. Veronis said of Carter.

During the Cold War of the 1980s, Veronis was one of the leaders of Lancaster Clergy for Peace, an ecumenical group seeking "a world full of hope for our children, a world free from the threat of nuclear annihilation." The group held vigils, marches and candlelight church services in service of its cause.

Throughout his career, Veronis was deeply involved in mission work in Africa. He was an original member of the Orthodox Mission Committee in 1967, and served for a time as the organization's president. During his involvement, the African Orthodox missions flourished, and various large projects were undertaken, such as the construction of a medical clinic in Kenya in 1988.

In 1989, the St. Augustine, Fla. headquarters of the Orthodox missions was renamed the Veronis Orthodox Missions Center.

Through the 1990s and into the new millennium, Veronis continued his efforts of faith and activism until 2004 when, at the age of 71, he began to slow down. He had entered into what he called "semi-retirement" - still performing church duties and charity efforts, but taking on fewer of them.

Though he had stepped down - partially - from his longtime role as a community leader, the impact Veronis had made on Lancaster County and the larger world was massive.

And nearly until the end, he still found time for those small, personal moments - the baptisms, the weddings and the funerals.