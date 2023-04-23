When William Chester Ruth opened his blacksmith shop in Gap in 1923 — 100 years ago — the perseverance and strength of his once-enslaved grandmother and father were coursing through his veins.

Ruth, a 41-year-old Black man, combined these traits with his ability to understand how machinery worked and how to improve it.

With only primary schooling from his mother and his own ingenuity, he is credited with at least four patented inventions, most of which improved the safety and efficiency of farm equipment locally and in other states.

He is widely believed to have invented many more devices, one of which is said to have had 47 patentable parts.

White Pennsylvania German farmers in Lancaster County, many with common Amish names like Stoltzfus, were listed in his ledger of customers. These farmers, who could have gone to white men for their repairs, came to Ruth because he was nearby and because he was known for his problem-solving skills.

They were likely the first people to purchase the inventions for which he is most famous.

Ruth invented and built an automated baling-press feeder in his shop, the Ruth Ironworks Shop, which became a machine shop.

More stories of yesteryear:

The conveyor system carried straw from the threshing machine into the baler, where it was compressed, replacing the dangerous job of men standing on the equipment and forking the straw from one piece of equipment to the other.

He also invented a bale elevator that used a conveyor system to transport bales of straw or hay from a wagon into the upper floor of a barn, where it was stored. Farmers used to do this work manually, tossing bales person to person to get it to the haymow.

The Wm. Chester Ruth Legacy Project was formed last year by descendants and friends to highlight the contributions of this Black inventor and to inspire others to persevere in the midst of difficult circumstances.

Ruth’s inventive acumen was matched by his ability to figure out how to get patents and how to market his products across the country at a time when many Black people could not eat, sleep or go to the bathroom in the same public places white people did.

“In the second half of the 1920s, the modest Ruth admitted to having supplied customers from South Carolina to California and across the Plains and into Canada, selling as many as 21 feeders in a single day in 1928,” wrote Bruce D. Bomberger, a local historian in his article, “The Inventor from Ercildoun: William Chester Ruth” published in the spring 2020 issue of Pennsylvania Heritage magazine.

In 1911, when Ruth was 29, a mob abducted a Black man, whom they suspected of murder, from his Coatesville hospital bed.

They burned him alive and claimed his body parts as trophies. The lynching, which attracted national attention, happened 3 miles from Ruth’s hometown of Ercildoun, Pennsylvania.

Gwendolyn Ruth Dickinson of Chester County says she never heard her grandfather talk about it.

The lynching happened along Route 82, a main road between Ercildoun and Lukens Steel Mill. If her grandfather was working at Lukens at the time, Dickinson said, he may have walked by the site of the lynching on his way to work.

Ruth persisted in building relationships with people of all races at his church and his business.

By 1950, Ruth was making and selling his own inventions, worth $50,000 (or about $640,000 in 2023) annually, while employing six people, according to a feature article, “Inventor Businessman,” in the October 1950 edition of Ebony Magazine.

Roots

Ruth’s pathway to success in the U.S. is rooted in the “unimaginable inner strength” of his Grandma Leah, a first-generation slave, and the genetics she passed to her descendants, says Dickinson.

Leah was about 12 when she was captured in Guinea and brought to the U.S. in the 1820s as a slave to work in the fields of her owner, Robert Fredrick Ruth of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

After Leah had two children with a slave, she had a third child named Samuel.

The light-skinned Black boy, who was assigned to be a house servant, is believed to be the son of her owner.

Leah was eventually sold and separated from 7-year-old Samuel, according to research done by the late Ida Jones Williams, Dickinson’s cousin, who wrote the book “Great Grandmother Leah’s Legacy.”

The way Dickinson sees it, none of Leah’s descendants have any excuses for not persisting through adversity.

“We have Leah’s blood running through our veins. No excuses,” she said. Leah experienced “loss of her family of origin, loss of her country, loss of everything that was familiar to her, loss of her children, control of her body. In my family, we draw strength from Leah’s life. I don't care what we’re going through or what we've been subjected to, it’s nothing compared to her life.”

Samuel Ruth was rescued when he was 13 by the all-Black 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. Two years later, he married Louisa Pinn, a free woman from New Jersey. They moved to Pennsylvania and eventually settled in Ercildoun, where they had started the Church of Christ.

The Ruths earned respect from people in the rural community through their ministry and through their hard work in farming the 127 acres they eventually purchased. By the time of the Coatesville lynching, they had lived in the area for at least 40 years and had 10 living children, including William Chester (born in 1882), who had blue eyes and his father’s light skin.

In 1895, Samuel Ruth searched for and found his mother, Leah, in South Carolina. He brought her to Ercildoun to live with them.

Determined to figure things out

Louisa used the education she received as a free Black woman to teach her husband and her children to read, write and learn math. William Chester Ruth also started as a blacksmith apprentice when he was 12.

But the education that most prepared the inventor was his own experimentation on the farm, whether it was successful or not. One of his infamous experiments backfired when he tried to use a bicycle pump as a jack to lift a wagon.

“He’s trying to make a jack, and he’s thinking, ‘Well, why, you know, couldn’t we use air to lift?’ And the pump flies out and hits him on the head!” says Bomberger of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

He says Ruth admitted getting disciplined by his dad for taking things apart and not getting them back together before his dad needed them.

Over the years, Ruth’s hard work on the farm, at the steel mill and with blacksmithing led to him establishing Ruth’s Ironworks Shop. He and his wife, Gertrude Miller of Gap, had moved there in 1917. They had one surviving child out of seven births — Joseph, who was Dickinson’s father.

As Ruth began to invent things, Dickinson guesses that he figured out how to get patents by talking to people. “I think he was a very inquisitive guy,” she says. “But he wasn't a know-it-all. I think he knew what he knew. He knew what he didn’t know. He was humble enough to approach people and say, “How do you do this? Do you have any ideas?’ ”

The patent process

According to Steve O’Donnell, a patent attorney in Lancaster, a person seeking a patent during the 1920s and today needed to file a patent disclosure.

In Ruth’s case, the disclosure included drawings and a carefully worded description of how an invention is supposed to work.

O’Donnell’s search for Ruth’s patents revealed four: one for a cinder spreader, and three for improvements to the baling-press feeder. Each patent was legal for 17 years. There’s no indication that Ruth renewed them.

Ebony magazine reported that patent attorneys told Ruth that one of his inventions, an automatic tie for a hay baler, which tied hay bales together instead of farmers doing it by hand, had 47 patentable parts.

However, Bomberger and Dwight Groff, historian and former president of Rough and Tumble Historical Association, believe strongly this statistic applies to his baling press feeder instead, which not only had a conveyor system, but tines that loosened clumps of straw and a turntable on the baler.

Hence, many articles about Ruth note that he had more than 50 patents. The Legacy Project continues to work on verifying his patents, other inventions and activities.

O’Donnell says it’s not unusual to have problems finding patents this old. Some documents were not clear enough to be copied electronically onto the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database. Others have simply been lost or misplaced.

His ability to figure things out, was a big draw to his customers, including James Groff, a Christiana businessman, and his father, who was interviewed on video for the Legacy Project.

“Basically, he was a problem solver,” Groff said. He remembers his father, who was in construction, going into Ruth’s shop with a sketch of something he wanted made and an explanation of how it should work.

“Ruth would just stand there and look at the drawing until he would finally say, “‘Let me think about this.’ That's all he always said, ‘Let me think about this.’ And he would come up with an idea and a plan on how to make it happen.”

Ruth, who lived along the steep Gap hill, improved the safety of drivers and the men who shoveled cinders from the back of trucks by creating the automated cinder spreader. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation used the spreader in their trucks during the winter.

“I think the cinder spreader was, was a big talk of Gap, because we had that long hill from his shop all the way up the hill,” says Groff, recalling his father’s explanation. “And it seemed people were trying hard to get up the hill, and he figured out what to do.”

The U.S. military apparently noticed Ruth’s ability, too. Ruth told Ebony Magazine in 1950 that he had invented “a bombsight, which could drop a bomb in a barrel at 20,000 feet.

The Legacy Project is seeking information from the government about the bombsight and another “secret weapon” that he told Ebony was so secret he kept it unassembled in different areas of Gap.

He is most remembered locally, though, for improving the life of farmers. Vernon Fisher, of New Holland, knew Ruth as a regular customer in the early 1960s at Byler’s Food Market, located beside Ruth’s shop in Gap.

“Everybody, the farmers that had work done by him, everybody respected him,” Fisher said. And we’re very grateful that he had done the work that he did because he was the source of fixing all the farm equipment in the area. And, of course, his inventions, especially the hay bale elevator. Yeah, that was a tremendous thing to help farmers.”

Dwight Groff still uses a bale elevator on his farm in Kinzers. His grandfather bought it from Ruth around 1950, he said. It was an improved version of an earlier Ruth elevator they also owned. Groff says he still uses it because the elevator fits his needs for lifting 50-pound hay bales into the mow, which can hold 3,800 bales.

Although Ruth marketed and sold his own equipment, Groff is convinced that Arthur Young, a white man with a large farm equipment business, helped Ruth to market his equipment.

“And back then,” said Charles Groff, Dwight’s father, “you’ve got to remember that he was a Black man. And some people wouldn’t have bought an elevator from a Black man,” he said during a filmed interview with the Legacy Project.

Fisher acknowledges that racism was an issue in different parts of the county, and segregation would have been practiced in the 1940s, but he insists that everyone loved the Ruth family. “He was the kindest, most gentle person you were going to ever meet.”

Legacy

In 1971, when Ruth was 88 years old, he was killed in a car accident. But his legacy and that of his father and grandmother lived on in his son, Joe, who operated the business until 1987, and in Dickinson’s granddaughter, Markea Dickinson Frasier, 29, of Nottingham, Maryland, who co-created a wearable device that regulates body temperature for menopausal women.

Frasier — the child of Dickinson’s son, Mark Dickinson, and Debbie Dickinson — says her mother is the visionary in creating the device, and she is the person who figures out how to improve the process of making and marketing it.

She admires her great-great-grandfather for not being content with the way farming was done, but instead seeing “an opportunity that was ripe for innovation.”

She also is inspired by his tenacity for starting a business in an environment of racial inequity, a reality that both of them have experienced in different ways.

“He was audacious enough to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to get this done. And I’m going to travel and exist in this world no matter what the environment is,’ ” Frasier said. “Yeah, that’s inspiring.”