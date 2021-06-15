The quaint Sickman's Mill, an old stone and brick building just off Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township, has a deep, rich history that continues to grow to this day.

As the mill was recently purchased by former Tellus360 owner Joe Devoy, we thought this would be the perfect time to see what the LNP|LancasterOnline archives include about the old mill building, nestled along the banks of the Pequea Creek.

Here's what we found:

The building we now know as Sickman's Mill was originally built in 1792 by Christian Shenk, who operated it as a distillery.

In 1842, Jacob Good purchased the mill from Shenk's son, Jacob Shenk, and discontinued the distillery. He converted the mill to produce animal feed and flour, operating under the name of Horse Hollow Flour Mill. The mill then passed through the hands of several different owners before the building caught fire in 1862. Over the next couple of years, it was restored by then-owners William and Daniel Good, who also expanded the building significantly. Sometime in the early 20th Century, Fred Sickman bought the mill. His son, Warren Sickman, was the final owner to actually operate the building as a working mill. In 1967, Michael Z. and Mary Lou Gress purchased the mill with a different vision − to turn Sickman's Mill into a tourist destination. Their concept included snack shops, gift shops and boat rides. They offered tours of the milling process throughout the old mill building, which they strove to keep as authentic as possible. At that time, the water wheels were not visible to the public, but Gress planned to open the area so that tourists could see "the fascinating part of the operation."

In 2010, Erik and Trina Armstrong took over the mill, which has offered tubing on the Pequea Creek since the 1970s. They continued to offer tours of the mill, and in 2014, added a wedding tent to the property near the creek. They would also provided an A-frame house for families to rent in case they wanted to spend more than a few hours by the water. Sickman's Mill was recently purchased by Joe Devoy and his wife, Dana Paparo, who now live in the A-frame house. Devoy is the founder and former owner of Tellus360 nightclub and events venue. He plans to expand Sickman's Mill by adding live entertainment and a tiki bar.

Beginning June 18, 2021, Sickman's Mill will be offering tubing seven days a week with live music Friday and Saturday nights.