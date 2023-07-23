James Delle has performed archaeological digs across the Northeast U.S. and Jamaica in his research of the slave trade. When people ask him to name one of the most fascinating artifacts he’s found, he says a small gun flint from Christiana — right here in Lancaster County. Flints were typical of colonial-era muskets — disposable and productive of the smoke clouds that characterize Revolutionary War illustrations. Delle says archaeologists sometimes find hundreds of them at one location.

So what makes the one at Christiana so special?

The flint provides a window into the time of the Christiana Resistance, when freed Black people and escaped slaves formed a successful armed resistance against a group of white Maryland residents attempting to capture four escaped slaves.

It was just one of the many intriguing stories Delle discussed at his recent lecture “The Archaeology of Northern Slavery” at LancasterHistory. In the June 15 talk, Delle discussed his experience uncovering the northern states’ lesser-known, but no doubt prevalent, involvement in slavery.

Delle also presented findings on June 17 from an archaeological excavation of the Thaddeus Stevens house in Lancaster.

“What I like to do is work with museums and other sort of public facing groups … to get the word out just so that people can recognize that this happened,” Delle says. “It doesn’t help us really if we just forget and ignore things that happen.”

Here are five takeaways from the findings of “The Archaeology of Northern Slavery.”

Excavation of Thaddeus Stevens’ home in Lancaster suggests a modified cistern found on site may have been used for the Underground Railroad.

Thaddeus Stevens and his housekeeper and business manager, Lydia Hamilton Smith, were known for helping on the Underground Railroad. Excavation of Stevens’ Queen Street home by Delle and his colleagues may provide more information about their involvement.

In the early 2000s, Delle was called in to search for evidence of Stevens’ residency on the Queen Street block he was believed to have lived. Destruction was proposed for the block to make way for the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Embarking on a “salvage archaeology project,” Delle and his colleagues discovered a modified cistern — a container for holding water — in Stevens’ home. A hole was made in it so that an individual could crawl from the building into the cistern itself, creating a secret room of sorts.

Eventually the cistern was filled, but analysis suggests the crawl space was in use throughout the 1850s.

“The idea here is they are not hiding (emancipated people) in this room, they’re likely hiding in the basement of a brewery,” Delle says. “But should some of these slave catchers appear on the property, someone can give them a signal and they could hide temporarily in the (cistern).”

Delle emphasized that these conclusions are hypotheses and what he believes was most likely the case, considering the time and context of the cistern’s operation.

LancasterHistory is in the process of transforming Stevens’ former residence into The Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy. Slated to open to the public in late 2024/early 2025, the center hopes to restore the building and design museum exhibits about civil rights and Stevens and Smith’s involvement in the Underground Railroad.

Christiana played a bigger role in the lead-up to the Civil War than historical recollections recognize.

The 1851 Christiana Resistance is a lesser known event than the battles of Gettysburg and Bull Run. But before the 20th century, it was considered one of the most impactful events before the Civil War.

William Parker and his family, emancipated slaves, found refuge in Christiana just within the Pennsylvania border. While at Christiana, other emancipated slaves fled from Maryland slave owner Edward Gorsuch and sought out the Parker house for refuge.

On Sept. 11, 1851, Gorsuch and other Maryland residents marched on Parker’s property and started a gun fight with Parker and his friends, resulting in Gorsuch’s death and the Parkers fleeing north. But after the case went to trial, no one was arrested for Gorsuch’s murder and 41 arrested individuals were released.

The event is notable because it was the first application of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, which mandated that any emancipated individual in Northern states be returned to where they fled from. In practice it was unsuccessful and ended in an acquittal of Castner Hanway, a white man who was charged with treason for intervening at the fight on behalf of Parker.

“What this really did moving forward is it empowered other people to realize that the federal government probably could not enforce the Fugitive Slave Act, which led to increased sectional tensions,” Delle says.

Theories abound for why local yet essential historical events like the Christiana Resistance are often forgotten.

Delle says that after the Civil War, histories were manipulated due to Reconstruction-era policy and the death of veterans with first-hand accounts of the war. Whitewashing promoted a narrative that was more appealing in the aftermath, even if it was false.

“There was this reconciliation of the narratives between the North and the South,” Delle says. “And at that point some of the more dramatic events leading to the Civil War were forgotten.”

The Christiana Resistance represents the general failure of the Fugitive Slave Act; the finding of a gun flint is a reminder of the time.

Following the Christiana Resistance, 38 Black men and three white men were arrested. After going to trial, though, all were released.

The trial’s outcome largely depended on the types of guns used by each side of the fight.

While Parker and his friends had been using older muskets that required flints to spark the gun shot, the Maryland residents were using more modern revolvers that did not use flints.

Delle explains that the judge based the ruling partly off the idea that a group of individuals who were defending themselves with outdated weaponry was “not committing treason against the U.S.” and thus no reason to imprison them.

At the site of the Parker House, located near Lower Valley road, Delle and his students found a flint near what once was a window and the basement’s entrance. Written records of the resistance attributed to Parker say that someone had been shooting out of that very window.

There is no way to confirm if this flint was indeed used in the Christiana Resistance, but to Delle, the flint’s importance is how it serves as a reminder of the day’s events.

The Parker family found refuge in Pennsylvania, and wanted to live a normal life just like anyone else.

Signs of domestic life that were found at the Parker House excavation were typical of a 19th-century dig. Yet these findings still provide insight into the family’s life.

Many pieces of pottery were found among the rocks, including sponge decorated pearlware, teacups and locally made utilitarian redware.

Everyday items such as buttons, slate pencils and pieces of tobacco pipes were found as well.

“People from all types of backgrounds would have the same kind of objects,” Delle says. “(The collection) is very typical, but it’s what they were trying to do. Just trying to live a normal life.”

Many of their items date back earlier than their residency in Christiana, likely because they used second-hand items as they navigated a fresh start after enslavement. However, Delle says that itself is demonstrative of the Parkers’ life; they just wanted to live in peace and normalcy.

The evaluation of artifacts allows archaeologists to develop a timeline of what happened in history, and when.

The finding of two distinct coins at the Christiana site demonstrates archaeology’s usefulness in determining a timeline of history.

The two coins were an 1826 Liberty Head coin and a small, 1858 Flying Eagle coin.

Delle concluded that because the Parkers fled Pennsylvania in 1851 and headed north to Canada, the 1858 coin must have been left by someone else, implying a second, later occupation of the house. Further investigative work looking into the dates of pottery and other items at the site correlate with this assumption that there were two residents of the land at separate times.

After the resistance, many people traveled to the Parker House to see the site and took items from the land as a souvenir of sorts. Because of this, the landowner had the building knocked down in the 1890s, meaning that no other family could have taken residency thereafter.

These factors, Delle says, also contribute to the disappearance of the event from history.

Delle hopes to continue pursuing excavation sites throughout Pennsylvania in the future. But Delle’s findings have implications for more than just Pennsylvania; they help develop an understanding of slavery in the U.S. as a whole.

“Archaeology is a good tool to do this because it’s fun. … When you uncover something it’s something that a person can hold and feel and see,” Delle says. “It makes that experience of the past all that more real.”