If you’re lucky enough to have a garage, you may find that the space is being used to hold everything but your car. With a little effort and the right organization systems, you can have your garage looking great in no time. “It’s so important to include your garage in your decluttering efforts,” says Melissa Groff, owner of Namastay Organized in Lancaster. “It’s a great place to store things, but it can become a dumping ground of delayed decisions.”

To start, look around your garage and determine what should be there, and what shouldn’t, says Kathy Schlegel, owner of Organized Enough in Millersville.

“Garages are for your car, especially in winter,” she says.

Make sure you have enough room for your vehicle, and then decide what else you want to store in the garage.

Getting started cleaning out your garage can seem like a daunting task, says Groff, but it’s about taking it one step at a time.

With spring weather upon us, now is a great time to open the garage door and get going.

Clear out the trash

“The first thing you can easily declutter from your space are empty boxes, trash and recyclables,” Groff says. “Do not keep anything that you do not use in your home.”

She recommends checking with your municipality about cardboard recycling requirements but notes that most corrugated cardboard can be recycled with your curbside trash pickup.

“Flatten empty boxes and keep them separated, dry and free of food contamination for pickup,” she says. “Paperboard, used for food packaging like cereals, is typically not recycled and should go in with your trash. If you have a large load of trash or recycling, you can usually drop it off at the waste management facility in your city.”

Next, Groff says, separate anything that is broken and evaluate whether it is worth your time, energy and money to have it fixed. If not, trash it.

“If you want to fix it, give yourself a deadline in your calendar, and if you haven’t found someone to repair it, get rid of it,” she says. “Every to-do item you give yourself takes time and energy away from something else you could be doing.”

Donate what you can

Chances are, your garage includes items that still have life left in them, even if you’re not using them.

“Outgrown bikes, scooters and other equipment can be donated,” Groff says. “I like to schedule a donation pickup for large items, especially if you have a small vehicle. Some options are Green Drop, Pickup Please, Salvation Army, Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity. Check their sites for when they offer pickup and for what items.”

Take a look at other items in your garage and determine if you really want them, Groff says.

“If you haven’t used it in your home for a year or more, make space for what you do use and get rid of it,” Groff says. “Donate what is in good condition and trash the rest.”

But, she cautions, be sure to make note of what you find yourself getting rid of so that you can make informed buying decisions going forward.

Donation protocol has likely changed temporarily due to COVID-19, so be sure to check with your preferred organization.

Check chemicals

Your garage is a great place to store cleaning solutions, paint and more, but these items do not last forever.

“Evaluate the chemicals in your garage based on their packaging,” Groff says. “Look for an expiration date, and trash if expired or the bottle is leaking or does not function properly.”

Fertilizer doesn’t expire, Groff says, but toss it if the packaging is damaged or leaking. Paint lasts 10 to 15 years. Household cleaners have expiration dates, after which they are less effective.

To check on proper disposal of household cleaners and other chemicals you can visit earth911.com to find locations in your area to take the item, Groff says.

“Your local waste management facility will also have information on what items they will take off of your hands,” she says. “Many of the items I mentioned are considered household hazardous waste and should be properly disposed of or they can damage the environment.”

Evaluate what you will really use

“It’s time to declutter any item that you haven’t used,” Groff says. “Whether it’s a just-in-case item or a hobby that just didn’t stick, let it go.”

You’ll be a happier person for it, she says.

“Life is short,” she says. “Spend it doing the things you like to do or can’t avoid and find someone to fill in the gaps.”

Look over the miscellaneous

Groff says she sees a lot of homeowners who keep pet supplies in their garage, often for pets who have died.

“You can donate to a local shelter and feel good that your items are going toward an animal that needs it, and it frees up space for you,” she says.

Many homeowners also keep camping or outdoor items in their garage, which can lead to clutter, she says.

“When possible, borrow gear that you don’t use very often,” Groff says. “If you go camping once a summer, it doesn’t make sense to invest in a full setup that you have to store the other 355 days of the year. Check with your friends and community before you hit ‘Buy.’ ”

Find storage solutions that work for you

Once you have cleaned out the trash, donated usable items and gone through what you want to store in your garage, look for storage solutions that maximize the space.

Take advantage of vertical space on your walls, says Schlegel.

“You can find racks and hooks made especially for the garage to hang brooms, rakes, shovels, etc.,” she says. “If you have extra room, you can purchase shelving.”

Bicycles can be stored up off the floor on hooks, and scooters can be hung up as well.

Keep tools organized and accessible in a tool box or store on a magnetic strip.

Avoid tripping hazards and keep items like hoses and cords organized with storage straps.

Use a laundry hamper to store sports equipment like tennis rackets, baseball bats or boogie boards.

And, after you’ve put all the work in to make your garage look great, make sure it stays that way by taking the time to put things away after you use them.

“To keep any area organized, you have to create systems and new habits,” Schlegel says.

