Yamato — The Drummers of Japan, is performing at the Winter Center on Millersville University’s campus Thursday night.
Masa Ogawa, the founder and artistic director of the group, believes it is a concert that will make a profound impact on audience members.
“After the show, you feel the real human energy from the players that stays with you long after the concert is over,” he writes in an email.
Yamato is a group of 20 musicians — 10 men and 10 women — who play taiko, a traditional Japanese drum.
Ogawa explains how taiko drums differ from other drums:
“Taiko is made with one piece of a large tree that has aged more than 400 years, with cowhide stretched over both ends of the wood.
“The sound of Taiko is so deep. Its sound and vibration can be both heard by the ears and felt in the body and soul.
“The most important element in playing is the mind of the Taiko drummer. We recognize that we must put our spirit into each sound of Taiko. If there is no spirit, Taiko could not give the real sound. The sound of Taiko is the voice of the spirit.”
Ogawa is not a traditionally trained taiko drummer, but he does write the music for the group.
“When I first went to hear Taiko, I was a bit ambivalent about it,” he writes. “ I thought that maybe it would be boring. But it was not like that. Taiko sound is different from anything else.”
The group started in 1993 after Ogawa’s mother found a taiko drum in the storage area of a traditional shrine in their town.
“She said, ‘You should do something with this for the Shrine Festival.’ I wrote a song and performed it with my brother and friends. It was just one time, and we figured it would be a nice memory.”
Many others had nice memories of that concert.
“To our surprise, we started getting a lot of requests to play for other people. We didn’t have enough Taiko drums. Nor did we have costumes or any more songs. But nearly 10 people had already joined Yamato. Some of them quit their jobs. Something was happening.”
Indeed. The members trained by practicing “early in the morning until midnight and (running) 10 kilometers every morning to get stamina.”
The hard work paid off. Yamato has toured in more than 50 countries.
The show is loud, dramatic and infused with Japanese traditions. Ogawa notes that it is a beloved part of his country’s culture.
“Yes, almost all Japanese people know Taiko,” he writes. “We recognize it when we see it and understand that Taiko is a cherished Japanese tradition. However, many do not fully understand the tradition. Yamato is creating our own modern style of performance with Taiko.”
The group still has its drums developed by traditional taiko makers.
“Our Taiko looks like traditional instruments but it is an all new product. At the same time, to be honest, sometimes we feel that strong tradition in our hearts. Maybe the tradition is something that exists and persists even as it evolves.”
Of all the audiences Ogawa has performed for, he says Americans are by far the most energetic.
“It’s not a compliment,” he writes. “It’s true.”¶