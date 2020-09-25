Wynton Marsalis, the internationally renowned, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer, will perform two Mount Gretna concerts with the rest of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet on Saturday, Oct. 3, it was announced Friday.

The concerts, set for 3 and 6 p.m. will be performed in the open-air Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

A limited number of tickets for the two concerts will be available starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, by calling Gretna Music at 717-361-1508. Tickets are available by phone only.

Tickets for the concert are $99 for premium seats and $65 for the back portion of the Gretna Playhouse amphitheater. All those attending the concerts must sign a COVID-19 safety waiver before they may purchase tickets. To request a copy of the waiver, send an email to gretnamusic@gmail.com, and write "JAZZ" in the subject line.

In order to ensure social distancing, only 150 tickets (out of 800 seats in the theater) will be sold for each concert.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet includes Marsalis, trumpet/music director; Elliot Mason, trombone; Ted Nash, alto saxophone; Walter Blanding, tenor saxophone; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriques, bass; and Obed Calvaire, drums.

At the Gretna concerts, according to a press release, the ensemble will present a concert of newly composed works and arrangements by Marsalis and featured Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members.

The works will have a focused theme of freedom and democracy.

The concerts, a last-minute addition to the septet's limited touring schedule this fall, are presented by Gretna Music, in collaboration with Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz and Robin-Banks Entertainment.

Marsalis is a nine-time Grammy Award winner who has performed in a wide variety of musical styles, from jazz to classical to big band in his 40-year recording and touring career.

He is also a music educator, and is artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Earlier this summer, Marsalis, backed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra , released the album “The Ever Fonky Lowdown,” which his website calls “a funky jazz parable for 2020." It mixes music, guest vocals and the voice of actor Wendell Pierce, portraying the “hustler-narrator,” Mr. Game.

"It covers terrain from football to politics, from power to poverty, from love and romance to betrayal and corruption," Marsalis's website says.

In 1997, Marsalis became the first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize for music for his jazz oratorio "Blood on the Fields," which explores the history of slavery and its aftermath in America.

In 2015, Marsalis received the National Humanities Medal from President Barak Obama.

Originally from New Orleans, Marsalis is party of a jazz family dynasty that includes his father, Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist and educator who died in April of complications from COVID-19,, and brother Branford Marsalis, a saxophonist and bandleader.

Marsalis has performed in the Lancaster, Reading and Harrisburg areas over the past four decades.