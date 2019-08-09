As counterculture icon Timothy Leary once said, "Turn on, tune in and drop out."
Well, at least tune in.
WXPN, the Philadelphia member-supported radio station from the University of Pennsylvania, will broadcast newly constructed audio archives from Woodstock in accordance with the music festival's 50th anniversary. The show is called "Woodstock - As it Happened - 50 Years On."
The recordings include parts of all of the 32 musical acts, as well as announcements made from the stage to add to the ambiance and transport the listener back to 1969.
The broadcast will begin at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 - the exact minute Woodstock's first act Richie Havens took the stage.
WXPN is 88.7 FM in Lancaster and York. You can also listen online at xpn.org.