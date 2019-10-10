Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a few dropkicks, chokeslams and suplexes.

Central Pennsylvanians can enjoy a different type of holiday cheer at the WWE Live Holiday Tour, which will visit the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Tickets will initially only be available on ticketmaster.com; beginning the 18th, fans can also purchase tickets via hersheyentertainment.com or at the Giant Center Box Office.

The WWE Live Holiday Tour unites a cast of professional wrestlers from WWE RAW for a live, non-televised event. Universal champion Seth Rollins, United States champion AJ Styles, women's champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and King Corbin will be facing off during this season's WWE Live Tour.

For more information, visit wwe.com or hersheyentertainment.com.