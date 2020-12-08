Each December, volunteers with the nonprofit Wreaths Across America lay wreathes of remembrance on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 sites across the country.
COVID-19 almost stopped that tradition this year at the national cemetery. Locally, this year may bring fewer opportunities for volunteers, yet at Lancaster County’s sites and cemeteries, wreaths will be placed on thousands of veterans’ graves. Organizers will host ceremonies locally but some have been consolidated.
At Arlington last month, the cemetery canceled the event, announcing it “could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event,” AP reported.
Trish Voyton watches as Paula Diem places a small flag on a wreath Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Gap Fire Company in Gap. Diem is the local organizer for Wreaths Across America, which sees volunteers place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Dozens of volunteers laid more than 1,500 wreaths on graves in and near Gap on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
More than 1,500 wreaths placed on veterans' graves in and near Gap as part of Wreaths Across America
Volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of more than 1,500 veterans Saturday at cemeteries in and near Gap as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America honors and remembers veterans during the holiday season. Local event organizer Paula Diem said 1,512 wreaths were delivered to Gap Fire Company on Thursday and were unloaded by students from Pequea Valley High School. Dozens of volunteers met at Gap Park on Saturday for a brief ceremony before splitting up and going to assigned cemeteries to lay the wreaths on the graves.
