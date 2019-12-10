Each December, volunteers with the nonprofit Wreaths Across America lay wreathes of remembrance on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 sites across the country.
In Lancaster County, there are several sites involved in the event. Each site is looking for sponsors for wreaths and volunteers.
Silver Spring Cemetery in Lancaster will have a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
Pequea Valley Cemeteries will have a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.
Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church in Quarryville, Quarryville Cemetery, Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia and Mount Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown will have ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. There will also be a ceremony at Maytown Square at this time.
Landisville Mennonite Cemetery and Salunga Mennonite Cemetery will have ceremonies Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.