One of the biggest churches in Lancaster County is preparing to reopen its physical doors to members.

The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, announced this week it will host in-person gatherings on June 28.

The church will offer 9 and 11 a.m. services that day.

Worship Center lead pastor, the Rev. Matt Mylin, shared the news through a statement on the church’s website.

“As our nation is reeling from the shutdown due to a virus and the turmoil connected to the tragedy in Minnesota, we are prayerfully considering how our local church can be a place of refuge and healing for hurting people,” wrote Mylin, referencing the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd that sparked protests across the nation last week. “We continue to seek wisdom in how we can regather safely and wisely to serve our congregation and community best.”

The June 28 services will be Worship Center’s first in-person gatherings since mid-March, when the church pivoted to livestream services.

“We understand that, for some people, this time frame is not soon enough, and for others, it is still too early,” Mylin says. “We want to serve those who are ready to gather again, and for those who aren’t quite ready, we will continue our online connection.”

Mylin also encouraged members to participate in the church’s “Summer of Small Groups” program, which connects congregants via Zoom.

For more information, visit worshipcenter.org.