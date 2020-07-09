The Magic & Wonder Theater in Paradise is offering free admission to its “Worlds of Wonder” show for military personnel, health care workers and first responders throughout July to honor our heroes, magicians Brett and Labrina Myers announced this week.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone that has made sacrifices to help protect our freedoms and keep us safe,” the couple said in an email.

Free admission is available to any active or retired military personnel, firefighter, police officer, EMT or health care worker, along with members of their immediate family — a maximum of six people per party.

Those reserving the free tickets online should use the promo code “THANKYOU.” Then, they’ll present a valid ID when they arrive at the thteater.

The offer is valid for any show in July.

Brett and Labrina Myers, performing with other trained illusionists, present magic that’s based in their Christian faith.

The theater is located at 3065 Lincoln Highway E., Paradise. The box office can be reached at 717-323-3077.

For more information or to order tickets online, visit magicandwondershow.com.

“Worlds of Wonder” is performed every day but Sunday. The show runs Oct. 31. Safety procedures suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed; guests are requested to wear masks while inside the theater.