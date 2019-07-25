What do you do during your lunch break, if you even take one at all?

Surf the Internet? Play games on your phone? Keep working while you eat your sandwich?

Well, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design has a better idea.

Recess.

You remember recess from elementary school? After sitting at desks for the morning or afternoon, kids get the chance to run around outside.

“It’s really important to walk away from work, take a break, use your head in a new way,” says Natalie Lascek, director of continuing education at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design.

So the school has created Arts Recess for Adults, to be held four times in August between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dates are Aug. 1, 7, 15 and 16.

“It’s a drop-in, so you can come for half an hour or an hour — whatever you want,” Lascek says. “It’s not formal. Whatever happens happens.”

So, Lascek says, if you like to sketch, bring your sketchbook along. If you knit or crochet, bring it with you. There will be some basket-making kits, materials for collages, tissue paper and colored pencils.

Items from past community events will be available, and Lascek is creating a challenge bin, filled with items that can be turned into works of art.

“It’s just simple stuff,” Lascek says. “The idea is that it’s important to have play, experimentation.”

While recess is free, Lascek says reservations are required so organizers know how much material is needed.

And, Lascek notes, you don’t have to be an artist to come to art recess. A lot of professions require creative thinking but are not considered creative arts jobs, like doctors and lawyers.

And, of course, you don’t have to be a talented or experienced artist. It’s all about using the part of your brain that isn’t working on the job.

“It’s a great way to switch gears,” Lascek says.

The idea started with some of Lascek’s friends who work in the downtown area.

“(Their work) is intense; it’s a challenging environment. They are creative thinkers, but the rules of the workplace and the work day prevent that,” she says. “I heard about how organizations are trying new ways to do wellness, like massages and workout spaces. But for those of us who are creative thinkers, they weren’t really hitting the nail on the head.”

Unlike elementary school recess, kids aren't invited to this one.

“This is grown-up time,” Lascek says. “My big focus is on all the people like me who work downtown and need an alternative from the break in your work day,” she says, adding with a laugh. “You need to run around and get the stupid out.”