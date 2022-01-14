Woody is his name, and running as fast as possible is his game. This 5-year-old neutered male pit bull mix came from the South and has spent a few weeks at the shelter. He’s got lots of energy and loves to move, move, move.

Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highhway East in East Lampeter Township, is open for adoptions seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

• Tito, a 7-month-old domestic shorthair brown tiger, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.