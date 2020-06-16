This Friday, the drummer from the locally-popular Big Boy Brass goes solo for another iteration of LNP | LancasterOnline's livestreaming music series, "Quarantunes."

Woodson Steel Experience, which finds drummer Matthew Woodson playing steelpan drums, is a relatively new project for the 26-year-old musician. For those that might be missing a scenic vacation due to COVID-19, the sound of the steelpan drums might offer a sort of auditory respite.

Woodson Steel Experience plays live on the LNP|LancasterOnline.com Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

Additionally, Kate Skales, who was not able to perform last week due to technical difficulties, will perform at 1 p.m.