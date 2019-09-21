The Rev. Joselyn Rodriguez says women have a valuable role to play at home, at work and in the ministry.
Four years ago, Rodriguez, who is a pastor at One Way to Heaven Christian Church in the Bronx, New York, and Anayancy Figueroa, a pastor at Agape Family Christian Center, 1204 Wabank Road, founded the Women of Influence conference.
This year’s meeting of Women of Influence will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road. Cost is $25, which includes lunch.
The theme is “You Are a Diamond, Shine!” Women, Rodriguez said, have a natural beauty that needs to stand out.
The idea behind the conference “is to empower them so they can be effective in the ministry, or as a teacher or a mother so we are able to give our best to the church.”
In addition to Rodriguez, speakers at this year’s conference will include Figueroa, Pastor Valerie Gonzalez, psalmist Kalia Valera, Marianni Lopez, Isaida de la Rosa and Makadesh Ministry.
For more information, call Ruth Lozano, at 717-553-1010, ext. 102.