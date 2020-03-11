Srirupa Dasgupta is co-owner of Upohar, a food business that includes Upohar vegetarian restaurant; Global Flavors Catering; and Christina’s Criollo, a food stand at Lancaster Central Market. In 2017, she partnered with chef Christina Maldonado, who will be featured later this month. Upohar is a certified B corporation, which includes a socially responsible mission as part of its business model.

Dasgupta is senior director of marketing and digital strategy for Franklin & Marshall College.

A former software engineer and tech professional, Dasgupta started her food business in 2011. She initially envisioned her employee base as women looking for part-time work. In 2014, she added the retail operation to provide more stability and opened the first Upohar location on Fruitville Pike. She closed that location in 2016, expecting that to be the end of her culinary career.

Food writer Kim O'Donnel sat down with Dasgupta to hear her describe her story. Answers may have been edited for length and clarity.

On second chances:

“I was persuaded by many people to continue with the catering. So I invested in a food truck and I got myself a business partner, which is Christina. She had her own business, and I had mine. I reconfigured the whole business model and thought about, “What are all the mistakes that I made? And how can I do it differently and rebooted the whole thing?” And that’s when we moved in here on New Holland (Avenue) in 2017. And now we have all three pieces of the business up and running and operational.”

On cooking what you know:

“I’m not a chef. I didn’t go to culinary school, but I like food and I’m a foodie. ... And I like the stories that come with food. … I decided to present food that nobody could find anywhere else. Not Indian or Mexican or Vietnamese or Chinese, but food from the communities of people who worked for me. Whoever came to work would cook their family recipes, but they didn’t speak English. They couldn’t get a job because of the language barrier. So what kind of job could I create that did not make non-English a barrier? And the answer was, well, you could cook whatever you cook for dinner, and I will see if I can sell it. And so that’s how the concept started.”

On providing opportunities:

“I don’t want to be just another restaurant or just another catering company. We are different because of the food we serve, the stories we tell and the intercultural menus I design. And we also exist to provide opportunities and employment or otherwise to people with some kind of barrier. It may be employment opportunities to a newly arrived immigrant or refugee who can’t speak English. … We can be a stepping stone employer for people, you know, coming out of homelessness or recovering from addiction or the prison system.”

On letting cultures coexist:

“The inspiration remains that we offer something that nobody else does. And what is that? That is authentic food. Also, it turns out that the market is really into intercultural menus and weddings and such. Next week, for example, we’re doing a wedding for a couple that’s Mennonite and Peruvian. I design intercultural menus that have traditional food from different countries but work together. That’s what makes me happy.”

On following her passion:

“I really do love what I do. And I would not be doing it for almost 10 years if I didn’t love it. It’s been so difficult for so long. Designing these menus and finding out the stories and talking to customers about eating a new way, I just love it. To be able to do that, beyond my family, is a good thing.”

SRI DASGUPTA’S KHITCHURI

A comforting combination of split mung beans and rice, khitchuri (also known as kitchari, khichdi, khicheri, and many other spelling variations throughout south Asia) is a traditional Ayurvedic dish that is both nourishing and easy to digest. For Dasgupta, it means homespun comfort.

“Growing up in Calcutta, we had khitchuri on rainy days with a small piece of fried fish, egg or potatoes,” Dasgupta says. “Nowadays, I prefer to eat it just by itself.”

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

1 cup split yellow mung beans

1 tablespoon neutral oil (safflower, sunflower are good choices)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (Plan B: 1 cinnamon stick, 5 whole green cardamom pods, 5 whole cloves)

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups water

Optional garnishes: chopped cilantro, drizzle of ghee (clarified butter)

Directions:

Rinse rice and mung beans separately in two changes of water. Soak in separate bowls for 1 hour.

Heat oil in a deep saucepan. Add the whole spices and stir until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the ginger and turmeric and stir for a few seconds, being careful not to burn.

Drain the rice and mung beans and add to spice mixture, stirring until well coated. Add water and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until soft, about 30 minutes.

This will make a nice soupy khitchuri. If you prefer a dry khitchuri, start with 4 cups of water, and add more as needed for desired consistency.

Serve hot. Add more salt as needed and any of the optional garnishes.