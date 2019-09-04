Fans of the 1985 Harrison Ford film "Witness" will get another chance at a behind-the-scenes look at the movie.

"Witness: The Experience" will return on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $99 and are available at lokalexperiences.com.

The event, created by Lancaster company LoKal Experiences, starts off with a screening of the film at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. After that, the festivities move to the Strasburg farm where key scenes were filmed. There, attendees enjoy a sit-down, Amish-style meal, see movie memorabilia and answer some trivia questions.

The first "Witness: The Experience" was in June. LoKal Experiences was founded by Lancaster residents Phil and Annamarie Lapp and their friends, Mike and A.J. Simmons.

Lapp group up on the farm next door to the one featured in the tour, and remembers playing cards with actor Lukas Haas in between takes.

In July, Lapp briefed city council about bringing loop tours to downtown Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more information about "Witness: The Experience," see LNP's article from June.