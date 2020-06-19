When a new client comes to AK Interiors to select a color palette or design an entire house, Alison McIndoe starts with a meeting at her business’s boutique in downtown Lancaster. Throughout the project, she’d go to the clients so they could see and touch samples. Those meetings were great for McIndoe to pick up on body language to learn how they felt, beyond the conversation. All of this stopped in the early weeks of COVID-19.

Instead of in-person meetings, interior designers are joining the move to virtual. There are some bumps to work out for designers, but for customers, virtual design services can be a way to connect with a wider range of designers and save money on a project.

Virtual appointments have been a necessity during the statewide shutdown, but for some Lancaster designers, they’re going to keep virtual as an option even after business resumes.

“We now know that there’s another way to do things,” says Henrietta Heisler, owner of Henrietta Heisler Interiors. Adding virtual design should resonate, especially with busy people used to working online.

In March, interior design companies closed offices to the public but work continued virtually. Staff moved to phone calls and video meetings for each other and for clients.

Henrietta Heisler Interiors signed up a few new clients for virtual appointments and worked with an existing client virtually as well, Heisler says.

For one of the new clients, the work started on a Zoom video chat with a walk-through of the space and a chat about the project.

The clients made the measurements, took photos and shared those with the design team. The team came up with design schemes and emailed photos of fabrics. After a few tweaks, the materials are now on their way.

Another client wanted help knowing what sofa would fit into their space.

“We were able to get measurements from them and set up a design for them,” Heisler says. “And they’ve gone with that.”

Not having staff take measurements helped reduce the price of a virtual appointment.

Changes in real time

For a client building a new home, McIndoe, her senior designer Angie Stoudt and one of the homeowners meet in a video call. Each design was shown on the screen, and they talked about the details.

“It actually has been helpful to some degree,” McIndoe says. “There’s times where she’s asked to see a change or a different option and Angie has been able to make that change in real time. She’s able to see that process of how that works and understands a little better how it all is put together.”

Picking materials

One challenge with virtual meetings is how to best share the materials that make a project work: colors, fabrics, cabinet details and granite variations.

Seeing materials in person and touching them is still something that many designers continue to do, even at a distance. That includes going to the stone yard to pick out a countertop or seeing tile in person.

Heisler had samples sent to staff members working remote so they had a better handle on the selection. Then they continue the conversation online.

“We’d Zoom. We’d hold up things, and we’d look and we’d do the best that we could,” Heisler says. “Amazingly, it went better than we thought.”

To show samples to a client, McIndoe arranged a socially distant meeting in her back yard with a cabinetmaker, samples of cabinet doors plus masks and hand sanitizer.

Seeing the cabinets’ fine details needed to be done in person, McIndoe says.

“You can’t really see that in a picture. We decided that it would be so much better, you can mix and match so many options,” she says. “Seeing that in person is the best way for that.”

That day, a neighbor had the house power-washed, but they dealt with the extra noise.

No interruptions

Another potential drawback is the conversation over details.

In a video chat, talking at the same time is not an option. When the ideas are flowing, having that conversation with several people is trickier on a virtual call.

“It’s tough,” McIndoe says. “You have to catch yourself and let the person completely finish. We get excited and can’t wait to share something. It’s a little harder now to make sure you keep that idea in your head and wait for the appropriate time to interject.”

Even when in-person meetings become more common, both designers plan to continue offering virtual appointments as a way to reach busy people in Lancaster County and beyond.

“I don’t think it’s going to be for every client, but it could open us up to a wider range of clients,” McIndoe says.