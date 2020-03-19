Because of health officials’ recommended postponement or cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people, live theater will be in short supply for the next few weeks.

Here are a few ways you can still fill your life with a bit of theater during the “lockdown” period.

• In an effort to fill the culture void while it’s closed down, The Metropolitan Opera will be offering “Nightly Met Opera Streams” for several days, available for free streaming — each will be available for 20 hours — through the Met’s official website, metopera.org. The operas are encores of live Met performances, including Verdi’s “La Traviata,” streaming tonight, and Saturday’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Donizetti.

• Broadway star Laura Benanti (“She Loves Me,” “Gypsy”) wants to give high school musical performers a chance to showcase numbers from their shows that have been canceled because of COVID-19 fears. Teens are sharing their charming performances on Benanti’s Twitter feed, @LauraBenanti, using the hashtag #SunshineSongs. Actress Jennifer Garner is asking teen performers to do the same on her Instagram feed, using the hashtag #heyjenlookatme.

• Similarly, the “Dennis & Michelle Show” on Lancaster radio station Fun 101.3 (WROZ-FM) hopes to showcase performances by area students whose high school musicals have been canceled. Hosts Dennis Mitchell and Michelle Cruz said Monday they’re looking for recorded musical performances they can soon start airing at 7:40 a.m.

• If you didn’t get tickets to the Broadway phenomenon that was “Springsteen on Broadway,” in which The Boss told stories from his life, interspersed with music, you can watch it on Netflix.

• Playbill.com is organizing a national Movie Night on Friday evening, March 20, to encourage theater lovers to watch a classic stage musical together and have a discussion on social media. The musical is the 1965 version of "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella" that was made for television and starred Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella, longtime "General Hospital" star Stuart Damon as the Prince, Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother and Ginger Rogers and Walter Pidgeon as the King and Queen. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube here, and Playbill asks that viewers of its "Movie Night" event start playing the movie at 8 p.m. Friday, using the hashtag #RNHMovieNight on Twitter and Instagram to let others know they're watching, too. Viewers are asked to "check the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways" during the movie.

• To help out-of-work actors, now that the New York theater world has been temporarily shut down, musician and radio host Seth Rudetsky is airing an online interview and performance show called “Stars in the House,” as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund that helps performing artists in need. Broadway stars who will sing and be interviewed include Linda Lavin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Idina Menzel, Wayne Brady, Betty Buckley and more. You can stream the shows free at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on BroadwayWorld.com.

• If you loved “Legally Blonde,” the film, the stage musical of the same name will probably lift your spirits. You can watch the talented original Broadway cast, telling the story of Malibu Barbie-turned-law student Elle Woods, in a production recorded for broadcast on MTV. It’s on YouTube at bit.ly/LegallyBlondeMTV.