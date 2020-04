Churches throughout the area will be closed on Easter due to the threat to public health posed by COVID-19. For many people, it will be the first time they have missed an in-church Easter service in years.

Those who plan to celebrate Passover have a similar conundrum.

What are your thoughts about this Easter and Passover?

Let us know using the survey below.

