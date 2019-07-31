On April 1, John Wright Restaurant chef Mike Casey and bar manager Kevin Wachhaus learned they’d won the central Pennsylvania division of the annual statewide Food Fight competition, sponsored by the Woodford Reserve whiskey company.

Diners voted throughout March for one of eight semifinalist chef-bartender pairs throughout the region, all of whom had created a paired dish and cocktail, each containing Woodford Reserve whiskey.

Chefs and bartenders from Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House, The Pressroom Restaurant + Bar and the Alley Kat Bar, all in Lancaster, were among the semifinalists.

For the competition “I did a dong po pork belly,” Casey says. “It’s a nine-hour-braised pork belly, with anise, soy, sugar, Asian cooking wine,” ginger and Woodford Reserve. “It’s poached ... and then finished in the oven so it gets this really nice glaze on top of it.”

The pork belly was served with sesame-ginger-dressed slaw.

For the cocktail, named The Maharaja’s Mint Julep, “I knew I wanted to do something minty because it was coming up on spring and (Kentucky) Derby Day, so I thought mint julep,” Wachhaus says. “I built off of that.”

The cocktail, he notes, was sort of a cross between a mint julep and a Sazerac, which is a New Orleans cocktail based on whiskey and anise-flavored liqueur.

Wachhaus’ julep cocktail featured vanilla-lemongrass simple syrup, muddled mint, Woodford Reserve, soda water and an anise tincture.

“It’s Asian-American fusion, almost,” he says, “because it has sort of a southeast Asia flavor profile to it, but is also a riff on an American classic, the mint julep.”

As the winners of the regional contest, Casey and Wachhaus were awarded a barrel-head trophy last month.

They were also treated to a trip to New York that included dinner at the James Beard House and the chance to see the finals of a nationwide Woodford Reserve contest.