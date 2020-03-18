It’s not uncommon for a few thousand children to show up at the Easter egg hunts put on by East Cocalico Lions Club.

The egg hunts are a tradition the service group has continued for more than 85 years.

This year, as COVID-19 spreads, those crowds of children are a potential health threat. Organizers made the call to cancel the egg hunt for the safety of the community.

“We don’t want to take the risk of having 2,000 to 3,000 kids around with the virus going around,” says Dennis Ensinger, the group's first vice president.

Easter egg hunts soon will start popping up throughout Lancaster County. As public health officials push to cancel large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, some groups have canceled or postponed egg hunts. One has made changes to limit contact. Other groups are going on as planned.

A drive-thru egg hunt

Akron Lions will still have an egg hunt at Roland Memorial Park, Saturday, April 11. The group’s organizing a drive-thru where volunteers will hand out bags of candy-filled eggs and chocolate bunnies, says David Austin, secretary.

The Lions turned a past rainy Easter egg hunt into a drive-thru and it went pretty well, he says.

Another reason not to cancel? The truckload of chocolate bunnies are already on their way.

Tuesday night, Manheim Lions decided to turn its egg hunt into a drive-thru as well.

Postponed egg hunts

At First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, church activities have been canceled for a minimum of eight weeks.

When the Centers for Disease Control gives the go-ahead for large social gatherings, Rev. Robert Bronkema expects the church will celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter, regardless of the day. He expects the church’s Easter egg hunt to be held the Saturday before the Easter service.

The Manheim Township Lions’ board met Monday to talk about the fate of the group’s Easter egg hunt, usually held the Saturday before Easter in Manheim Township Community Park. The group decided to postpone the egg hunt in the hopes that restrictions on large gatherings will be lifted not too long after the original event, says Jeremy Mattern, president of the group.

Canceling was an option but the egg hunt is an important part of the group’s service to the community, especially for kids, he says.

And in Falmouth, the Falmouth Civic Association’s egg hunt will be postponed, possibly until the end of April, says the group’s president Nancy Putt-Howe.

“Even though it’s outside, we always get a lot of people,” she says.

She’d rather wait than take a chance.

“It’s tradition,” Putt-Howe says. “The kids look forward to it. And I filled a lot of eggs.”

She’s already filled about 1,500 eggs with candy.

Egg hunts, as planned

Other organizers, such as Dove Westgate Church in Ephrata, for example, still plans to have egg hunts.

The church is looking at its events day-to-day, says Chris Tangert, associate pastor, and may make a decision at the end of the week or early next week.

And Zion Lutheran Church in Leola hopes for the best.

“We are sending good thoughts and good prayers that the situation will be resolved and all people will be well and healthy and return to health,” says Patti Corll, director of faith formation at the church, where an egg hunt will be Saturday, April 4.

Here is a round-up of egg hunts and bunny breakfasts, plus a few night egg hunts for teens and adults. As of March 17, these events were still scheduled. Cancellations, postponed dates will be added as they are reported.

In the map, events with pink eggs are the weekend of April 4, blue eggs are the weekend of April 11, yellow eggs have multiple dates. Black eggs mark events that have been canceled or postponed. The full list continues below the map.

Breakfast and egg hunt

What: Christiana Fire Co. will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast (6-10 a.m.). The Easter bunny will visit at 8 a.m. An egg hunt and candy scramble for children ages 10 and under starts at 9:30 a.m.

Where: 214 S. Bridge St., Christiana

When: Saturday, March 21

Details: christianafire.com

Easter Egg Drop

What: A helicopter will drop eggs at 9:20 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. There will be egg hunts for ages 2-5 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Special needs and sensory egg hunts will be held from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Children registered at meetgrace.org before March 27 are eligible for giveaways but registration is not required to attend.

Where: Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz

When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4

Cost: Free

Bunny Village, Egg Hunt and Easter Bunny Breakfast

What: Meet the Easter Bunny and baby farm animals in Bunny Village. There is also breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Where: Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster

When: Egg hunts are April 4, 5, 10 and 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny has seating times from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Egg hunt admission is $8.50 and includes ticket for Bunny Village. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is $17.50 for adults and $14 for children ages 3 to 10.

Details: countrybarnmarket.com

Egg hunt

Where: Leola United Methodist Church

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4, rain or shine

Cost: Free

Details: leolaumc.com

Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt

What: Egg hunts for ages 2 and under, will be at 10:15 a.m.; ages 3-6 will be at 10:30 a.m.; ages 7-9 at 10:45 a.m.; ages 10-12 at 11:15 a.m., seniors (ages 60 and older) at 11:30 a.m. and adults 13-59 at 11:45 a.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Community Park

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4

Cost: Free for kids 12 and under.

Details: getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355

Easter Egg Hunt

What: Egg hunt for children in sixth grade and younger. In inclement weather, eggs will be available for pick-up in a drive-through.

Where: Dove Westgate Church, Ephrata

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 4. Egg hunt starts at noon.

Cost: Free.

Details: dwchurch.org

Leola Community Egg Hunt

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola

When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 4 (rain or shine).

Cost: Free. Registration is required at zionleola.org.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

What: This flashlight egg hunt is for ages 11 to 15. More than 300 eggs filled with prizes and candy will be hidden. Bring a bag or basket and flashlight.

Where: Southern End Community Association, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

When: 9 p.m., Saturday, April 4.

Cost: Free

Details: Call SECA at 717-806-0123 or email seca@epix.net.

Easter Bunny Train and an egg hunt

Where: Strasburg Rail Road

When: Hourly trains with the Easter Bunny are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, April 10; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, April 11 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, April 12. Bring your own basket for an Easter egg hunt, including an area for children under 5 and children age 11 and younger. Hunts are Friday, April 10 and Sunday, April 12 on the hour from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 on the hour from noon-5 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets for the train start at $19 for adult coach car and $13 for children 2-11.

Details: bit.ly/BunnyTrain20

Manheim Easter Egg Hunt

What: Manheim Lions Club canceled its egg hunt and replaced it with a drive-thu. Volunteers will give candy-filled eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Where: Manheim Central football stadium, Memorial Drive.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 11.

Cost: Free

Marietta Easter Egg Hunt

What: Marietta Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt for children up to 10 years old.

Where: Marietta War Memorial Park, 344 E. Walnut St.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11, rain or shine

Cost: Free

Details: marietta-pa.com

Easter Egg Hunt

What: Hunt for Easter eggs, for ages 10 and younger.

Where: Terre Hill Community Memorial Park

When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Cost: Free. Donations of cooked and colored eggs and plastic eggs filled with wrapped candy are appreciated Friday, April 10 at the park’s main pavilion, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Details: terrehillboro.com

Baron Stiegel Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

What: Easter Egg hunt for ages 12 and under.

Where: Mount Airy Picnic Grove

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11

Cost: Free

Baron Stiegel Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

What: Easter Egg hunt for ages 12 and under.

Where: Brickerville Picnic Grove

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11

Cost: Free

Akron Lions Club Egg Hunt

What: Drive-through egg hunt for children in sixth grade and younger.

Where: Roland Memorial Park, Akron

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Cost: Free

West Earl Lions Easter Egg Hunt

Where: West Earl Community Park

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Cost: Free

Details: westearllions.org

Adult Egg Hunt

What: Search for eggs filled candy and money. There will also be prizes and live music. For ages 21 and older.

Where: Britain Hill Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road.

When: Saturday, April 11. The music starts at 6 p.m. The egg hunt starts around 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 for the egg hunt with proceeds benefiting SECA.

Details: Register at secarec.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

What: Hunt for eggs in the dark, for ages 11 and older.

Where: Terre Hill Community Memorial Park

When: 8-10 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Cost: $10, benefits the Terre Hill Park building project. Donations of cooked and colored eggs and plastic eggs filled with wrapped candy are appreciated Friday, April 10 at the park’s main pavilion, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Details: terrehilldays.com

Canceled:

East Cocalico Lion Club Egg hunt

Ephrata Lions Club Easter Egg hunt

Postponed (no date scheduled):