Fallfest, the annual country concert that attracts thousands to central Pennsylvania, is canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Fallfest is a production of I105 WIOV, the Ephrata-based country radio station. The 2020 event, set to be the 29th installment of Fallfest, was planned for Oct. 4.

The event moved to a new home last year at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Berks County. Previously, it was hosted at Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township, and earlier, at Long's Park in Lancaster.

The station had yet to announce its lineup for the now-canceled 2020 concert.

“The health and safety of our listeners, artists, sponsors and staff have always been our top priority” WIOV Program Director Rich Creeger said in a press release. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have closely monitored the CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines and hoped for a different outcome. We have come to the difficult decision to cancel the event for 2020.”

Fallfest, presented by Rutter’s and Capital BlueCross, will return to Maple Grove Raceway the weekend of Oct. 10, 2021, according to the press release.

“We will miss making memories with our I-105 listeners and fans in 2020, but look forward to a great show in 2021 and returning to normal when it is safe to do so,” Creeger said in the release.

For more information about the 2021 event, visit fallfestconcert.com.