The Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing education, preventative health care, nutrition and support to economically disadvantaged children in Haiti, is presenting a wine and pastry pairing as a fundraiser Sunday afternoon in Hershey.
Pastries will be created and prepared by chef Cedric Barberet of Bistro Barberet & Bakery in Lancaster.
A certified sommelier will oversee the wine pairings with Barberet’s pastries.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Purcell Friendship Hall at the Milton Hershey School, 109 McCorkle Road, Hershey.
Tickets are $35 each, with all proceeds going to the foundation. Visit HighHopesForHaiti.org or call 844-4MORTEL (844-466-7835) for tickets.
You must be 21 or older to attend.