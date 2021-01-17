The recent events in Washington, D.C., seem to be pulled from the pages of an intense political thriller novel. With scenes of armed insurrection, paranoia of outlandish conspiracies about voter fraud, and dissent in the Senate, a real-life political thriller writer finds all their best sensationalized fictional plotlines coming true in real life.

In his latest political thriller “Missing” — published in 2020 by Headline Books — Willow Street-based author Don Helin undertook the mammoth challenge of outdoing the current American political landscape.

“I tried to do that,” Helin, 80, says. “And hopefully I was successful.”

“Missing” is Helin’s seventh political thriller novel and the sixth in his Col. Zack Kelly series. The novel’s multilayered plot revolves around a radical populist third-party candidate’s attempts to use artificial intelligence to steal a victory in the presidential election, the disappearance of high-level officials from key swing states and a nursing home in Minnesota that holds its patients prisoner, chained to their beds.

With its timely theme, Helin’s publisher at Headline Books was naturally eager to hurry and get the latest book out ahead of the 2020 election season.

“The book has done really well,” Helin says.

Ripped from the headlines

Helin is able to maneuver his hero Zack Kelly — an ex-Airborne Ranger with a mild case of PTSD who works as a National Security advisor — through intense, realistic geopolitical situations with an air of authority because of he’s spent his career in the military. Helin has 10 years of experience working as an operations officer at the Pentagon.

With his knowledge of clandestine operations, Helin is able to take readers behind the scenes inside the inner workings of impenetrable government organizations and locations.

“My third book, ‘Angel’s Revenge,’ has somebody breaking into the Pentagon database and stealing a predator drone — that’s a drone they can arm with missiles,” Helin says. “It’s never happened, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

The security of voting process is a major plot point in “Missing” that will resonate with readers.

“What I know about it, with the number of stopgaps and checks and balances, I think you have to say that by and large the vote is pretty straightforward,” Helin says. “There have been so many efforts to say this or that isn’t right, but they’ve never been proven. Both Republican and Democrats who have been running the system say this is a fair system. It’s the bedrock of our system. It’s not a perfect system, but I think it’s pretty good.”

Government cybersecurity is another topic Helin addresses in the book that could be pulled directly from recent headlines.

“We’re reading a lot about the security of our computer systems,” Helin says. “From what I understand, most people think it was the Russians that hacked into something like 25 different agencies.”

Helin’s first thriller, “Thy Kingdom Come,” deals with fringe white supremacist groups.

“That was my first book, so that goes back about 10 years,” Helin says. “I did a lot of research about the white supremacists and at that time there were like 42 different groups that were white supremacists. Pennsylvania had a large number of groups and still does.”

Helin’s first Zack Kelly thriller “Devil’s Den” is also set in Pennsylvania — with the inciting action taking place in Gettysburg.

“Zack takes his friend to Gettysburg because she wants to see a ghost, and all of a sudden Zack has a flashback from his PTSD, and when he comes to, she’s gone,” Helin says. “And of course, nobody believes that, and they think he’s guilty.”

Creating a character

All of these situations require Helin’s character Col. Zack Kelly to rise to the occasion, but Helin says that Kelly is no Superman. Kelly is a divorced dad — who when he’s not speeding around the globe to save the world, has to rush to be on time to coach his teenage daughter’s soccer team.

Helin says when he first began to write thrillers, in 2008, he joined the International Thriller Writers organization. Through their debut author program, he worked with Lee Child — creator of the bestselling Jack Reacher books. Helin’s experience working with Child got him thinking about creating a series character.

“Everybody is not all good and not all bad. Everybody has faults,” Helin says. “(Kelly has) got that tug and pull that we all have. He’s a good guy. He’s smart, but has failings that make him human.”

A writer’s journey

Helin was always interested in writing, but for years the only writing he was doing was Army regulations. Before Helin left his job in Arlington, Virginia, to move to Pennsylvania, he attended a traveling writing symposium hosted by The Washington Post.

“I thought I like to travel, (my wife) Elaine likes to travel, and maybe we can travel and make some money doing it,” Helin says.

Helin still writes occasional travel articles for The Burg — a monthly magazine based in Harrisburg. And he says uses many of the techniques he’s perfected in travel writing to enhance his thrillers.

“I’m trying to bring the reader into the story,” Helin says. “So you have to use all the senses — whether it be smell or feel or whatever. Put (the reader) into the article but letting them feel the sun and hear the birds and hear the rushing brook. Put them into the scene to make them feel like they’re part of that.”

Helin says he and his wife traveled to Tibet and Bhutan eight years ago, and he was able to incorporate that experience into his 2012 Zack Kelly thriller “Roof of the World.”

I took really copious notes so I could bring things alive by taking you into restaurants and hotels,” Helin says. “People like to visit different places in your books and on top of that have a good story.”