One of the most famous "Star Trek" captains in history will be touching down in Reading, PA in 2020, for a a film screening and audience question and answer session.
Shatner, 88, will be setting audience phasers to stun for a screening of the classic 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," on Sunday, January 19 at the Santander Performing Arts Center. The show is part of a 16-date tour that will take Shatner across both the United States and parts of Europe.
Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, December 4, and can be found here.
The series is presented by The Backlog Project, which unites actors and some of their most famous films for short tours across the country. Most recently, Chevy Chase visited Reading to discuss "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and John Cleese will be visiting Hershey Theatre in October 2020 to discuss "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."