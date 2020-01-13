Over half a century removed from the end of the original "Star Trek" television series, space is still considered the final frontier for humanity.

However, there appears to be nothing at all "final" about "Star Trek." Stretched across 732 episodes, 13 movies and seven different series - with more on the way on all of those fronts - "Star Trek" is the sort of cultural monolith by which generations of people mark time.

And in ways both big and small, the original series would not have the staying power that it does without the man who played the original captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Captain James T. Kirk -- William Shatner.

To lend some perspective to how long Shatner has been in the entertainment game, here are some quick figures -- it's been 38 years since "The Wrath of Khan," which some call the greatest of the "Star Trek" films, hit theaters. When Shatner first took the role of Captain Kirk in 1966, he was 35. When his name first appeared in this newspaper -- in the form of an announcement for the Kings Theater showing one of Shatner's first screen appearances in "The Brothers Karamazov" -- the date was March 18, 1959.

At 88 years young, Shatner is about to embark on not a five-year mission, but rather a three-week international tour consisting of a screening of the 1982 classic "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" followed by an audience Q&A. The tour comes to the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Friday, Jan. 17.

"My world consists of wanting to do more and do better," says Shatner over the phone from his California office. "I'm not happy with anything I've done enough to say, 'Hey, I want you to look at this and see how good it is.' And yet, everything I do, I try to do the best that I can so that when I present it to you, I'm saying, 'This is the best I can do, I hope that you like it.'"

Fandom

It's difficult to think of a celebrity more attuned to the whims of a particular audience. Through "Star Trek," Shatner and the rest of the crew experienced what is now known as "fan culture," where audiences pour themselves entirely into certain types of media, often to the detriment of the artists who create them.

"Before social media, there was at least an arm's length of separation. If people showed up at your house, you called the police," says Shatner with a laugh. "Now, if they curse you out and call you the most foul names on Twitter, you have to skim over it and avoid the surge of anger and nausea that comes when someone doesn't like you."

A cursory dive through Shatner's prolific Twitter account, where he regularly mixes it up with the fans and trolls that make up his 2.5 million followers, showcases a man with a lifetime of engagement.

Outside the galaxy of "Star Trek," Shatner continues unabated in nearly every form of media. In television, Shatner returns this year for a second season of the History Channel series, "The UneXplained," which delves into -- wait for it -- tales with no logical explanations. In the last few years, he's released two books, "Live Long and...: What I Learned Along the Way" and "Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable."

How about music? Despite the mixed reaction garnered from his infamous 1978 read of Elton John's "Rocket Man," Shatner most recently has released a Christmas duets album in the form of 2018's "Shatner Claus" and a country collaboration with Alabama member Jeff Cook, fittingly entitled "Why Not Me?"

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Khaaaaan!"

"The Wrath of Khan" was not exactly a financial success when it was first released. By the end of 1982, it was wedged between "Rocky III" and "48 Hours" as the fifth highest grossing film of the year. In the intervening years, filmgoers could reliably count on a new "Star Trek" film every few years, but "The Wrath of Khan" gradually became known as the most beloved of the uneven saga.

"I think it reassures me that telling a good story is the key to all of these movies," says Shatner. "We prided ourselves on good stories and achieved that every so often, though none of those movies ever made over $100 million in the box office, and that includes the films with the 'Next Generation' cast, as well. Then they gave the movies to J.J. Abrams, and he figured out that it's the grandeur, the chase, the optics that would bring people in, and he was right -- those movies grossed far more than $100 million. So what's the answer? That people will come for the ride."

Unlike fellow former captain Patrick Stewart, who will be returning to the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on the streaming-only "Star Trek: Picard" at the end of January, there are no current plans for Shatner to don the captain's uniform again. However, Kirk makes an animated appearance in "Ephraim and Dot," a recent episode of the "Short Treks" miniseries that serves as a speedy love letter to the original series and films through the lens of two space bugs.

With a six-decade career that has spanned every fathomable corner of the entertainment world, it boggles the mind to consider that Shatner still has more to do. And yet, he says, that is exactly what he intends to do -- keep working.

For this Q&A tour, however, most of the work is in the hands of the audience to keep him on his toes in the way that Klingons and Romulans did all those years ago. How can one prepare for an environment like that?

"In exactly the same way I prepare myself for your questions - I leave myself open and try to enjoy the questions as much as you hopefully enjoy the answers," explains Shatner. "I give myself totally to what the question is and see if I can make it entertaining, and between the two of us, we might have a laugh."