Fellow cast members and critics are suggesting Jonathan Groff's solo song in "Frozen 2" may be the breakout hit of the animated film's soundtrack, which will be released today.

The soundtrack for the animated Disney sequel will be launched with a live Facebook event, featuring a question-and-answer session with "Frozen 2" cast members, from London.

The live Q and A, which is set to feature Groff, along with Idina Menzel (Elsa in "Frozen 2") and Josh Gad (Olaf the snowman), is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today.

It will be available to watch at bit.ly/FrozenFBLiveLondon.

In an Associated Press review of the movie, Groff's character, Kristoff, is called "probably the most evolved iceman this side of Arendelle or all of Scandinavia or maybe the entire European Union ..."

And "Kristoff has the best song, too. Sorry, Elsa!" the review, by Jocelyn Noveck, continues.

"'Lost in the Woods,' sung by the effortlessly lovable Jonathan Groff, might just be the true heir to 'Let it Go,' at least in terms of its addictiveness," Noveck says.

The song is called "an angsty love ballad, performed in retro glam rock style."

Amid some of the flurry of TV interviews following the Nov. 7 Los Angeles premiere of the Disney animated sequel, "Frozen 2" principals such as Kristen Bell (Anna in the film) have said they, too, think the song sung by Groff's character, Kristoff the mountain man, is the best song in the film.

Groff has said his "Lost in the Woods" is an "amazing '80s jam," written by Oscar-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

He told interviewers earlier this week that the song is Kristoff's way of opening himself up emotionally, so he can propose properly to Anna — his love interest since the original "Frozen."

Groff only sang in the voice of Kristoff's reindeer pal, Sven, in the first film. He sings with the other three major cast members on "Some Things Never Change" in the new film.

"Frozen" fans should also keep an eye on the guest schedule for the "Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS next week.

Corden got the film's major cast to dress up as their animated characters — including Groff in a blonde wig and a mountain man's togs — for one of the most popular bits on the talk show, "Crosswalk Musical."

Folks in Los Angeles posted video on social media showing the cast members stopping traffic as they perform show tunes in a busy intersection. No date has been listed for the airing of the musical skit, but it could be timed to air when the film premieres in theaters on Nov. 22.

The London red-carpet premiere is set for Sunday.

Groff is on a short hiatus from his starring stage role as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" off Broadway.

The 34-year-old Conestoga Valley High School graduate can also be heard singing "I'll be Home for Christmas" with his best friend, Lea Michele, on her new "Christmas in the City" album. The two appeared in "Spring Awakening" on Broadway and in "Glee" on Fox TV together.

Groff, who performed in local theater before heading to Broadway — which has honored him with two Tony Award nominations, for "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton" — is also one of the stars of the FBI drama, "Mindhunter," on Netflix.

He co-starred in the series “Looking” on HBO, and has appeared in such films as "Taking Woodstock," "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper."