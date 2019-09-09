Looking for some entertainment for your little ones?
Hershey Theatre just announced family-friendly addition to its 2020 schedules.
Wild Kratts Live 2.0, an all-new stage show, will be at Hershey Theatre Friday, April 24, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 and go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 27. They will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com. The all-new stage show combines live action and animation.
The performance is based on the PBS Kids television show of the same name. The show was created by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt.
Last week, Hershey Theatre announced Paw Patrol Live! will bring its "Race to the Rescue" show in 2020.
And, although previously announce, Peppa Pig Live will visit Lancaster's American Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20. For more information, visit amtshows.com.