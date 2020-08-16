I recently visited the hair salon for my first cut since October.

Despite my best efforts, I inevitably tortured my stylist with The Question. The Question he’s surely asked by every client, every day, and is begging for mercy to never have to answer again.

“How did you spend your time in quarantine?”

Far too kind, he humored me with a genuine answer and returned the question. While my heart wanted to say, “crying while screaming into a pillow” and “arguing with my fiancé over yeast,” I found some grace and rattled off the more refined list: “work, Netflix, and Yoga With Adriene.”

His eyes lit up at the last item. I smiled under my mask.

Yoga With Adriene is a YouTube channel with nearly 7 million subscribers. Hosted by Austin, Texas, yoga instructor Adriene Mishler, the series offers 500 free videos, with additional courses available through paid subscription.

Mishler’s videos have become a millennial touchstone; if you’ve done yoga at home, you’ve likely done Yoga With Adriene.

And could there be a more marketable time for a YouTube yoga instructor than a pandemic? We’re stressed out, sitting too much and, for a time, were legally not allowed to gather in a studio or gym.

The first Tuesday night of quarantine, I felt a twitch in my eye. For over two years, I’ve attended the same Tuesday-night yoga class with the same instructor. Any shift to my routine feels like a personal attack. (If I only knew what was ahead!)

Despite little success with at-home workouts in the past, I figured there was no better time than 2020 to give YouTube yoga a college try. Maybe it was the lack of in-person options; maybe it was the unparalleled need for release. But finally, at long last, I found a series of videos that actually made me want to press play.

There are a few secrets to Yoga With Adriene’s success; for one, her videos are organized in practical playlists, like length of time and specific goals, such as relieving neck tension. She’s silly and relaxed, often stumbling over her words or making herself giggle. Her blue heeler Benji is often in the frame, taking a nap by her mat. The vibe is personable. Each video starts with a delightful acoustic guitar riff, a jingle my fiancé has heard so many times in quarantine that he taught himself how to play it.

The YouTube discovery was more than just a way to keep my routine. It’s how I ensure my body will still function.

I have fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder that can also cause fatigue, sleep issues, mood swings, memory issues and other disruptions. While sheltering in place was — and remains — one of the most effective things we can do to mitigate COVID-19’s spread, it also was a perfect storm for fibromyalgia to wreak its havoc: sky-high stress, a more sedentary lifestyle and a major disruption to routine. I’ve flared, or experienced heightened pain, more in the past 5 months than I have in my life.

When you live in a body that is not as adaptable as your peers’, it’s easy to feel inadequate in a fitness setting — especially as a person in their 20s. The variety of Yoga With Adriene videos are part of their accessible charm. Some days, I only have the energy for 10 minutes of yoga. On a good day, maybe I can do 30. And being able to select a video that targets tension in specific areas is a huge asset. Waking up to a new day with fibromyalgia is like the world’s crappiest roulette game. You never know what’s going to hurt today, but it’s guaranteed something will.

Through all of that discomfort, having a reliable way to gently exercise without putting my or others’ health at risk has been a godsend.

While we’re in the green phase, I still don’t feel comfortable returning to the gym or my yoga studio, so I’ll continue to meet with Adriene a few times a week. And they say you can’t make a friend in quarantine.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.