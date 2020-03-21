From the spring 2020 edition of Balance magazine

As the days get longer, humans aren’t the only ones embracing the light. Egg-laying hens love the sun and are most productive in spring and summer, especially those that forage on pasture. The fields are alive with bugs and clover, and the girls are ready to get back to work after their long winter lull. Because eggs are commercially available year-round with the help of artificial light in chicken houses, we don’t think of them as seasonal ingredients like asparagus and green beans.

But in fact, a spring egg is the epitome of egg-ery, its yolk a brilliant orange like the sunny orb above and a sight to behold. In these early weeks of spring, when nights are cool, those carotene-rich centers are creamy, tender and even herbaceous, resulting from the young greens foraged underfoot.

To get you started, I’ve shared a template for a frittata, an Italian word for a skillet egg pie. It’s one of my go-to weeknight dishes when I haven’t even given dinner a thought, and it’s a great way to use up what’s lingering in the veggie crisper. You’ll note that I have offered several options to customize a frittata, depending on your preferences and what’s in season. Here’s to spring, in all its egg-cellent glory.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles