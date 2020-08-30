Even when we’re not in the midst of a global crisis, practicing effective self-care — making time for joy, rest, and intellectual exploration — is necessary for our survival and emotional wellbeing.

I cannot remember a time before I knew how to read — which is to say, reading has always served as self-care for me. Through reading, I can better understand myself, my motivations, and the world around me. Whether you opt for something literary or lighthearted, here are a few approaches to incorporating reading into your routine.

What ‘self-care’ is

Self-care refers to any action through which a person, well, cares for themselves. Bathing, sleeping and eating regular meals are all forms of self-care. Emotional examples include talking to loved ones, engaging in fun activities and setting boundaries between work and personal time.

Self-care is neither selfish nor frivolous. Our fast-paced and competitive society often discourages people, especially those from marginalized groups, from tending to their needs. However, taking care of ourselves allows us to better care for others. Self-care also helps sustain movements against racial and economic inequality: Scholar and activist Angela Davis emphasizes that “anyone who’s interested in making change in the world also has to learn how to take care of herself, himself, theirselves [sic].”

Where reading comes in

Though the term may conjure images of spa days and extravagant purchases, self-care does not have to cost any money. Reading is a budget-friendly activity, especially with a library card. All you need is a book, a comfortable spot and time.

Books of any sort can provide a break from social media and the constant barrage of the 24-hour news cycle. Unlike television and computer screens, books (and some e-readers) do not produce blue light, meaning they are unlikely to disrupt your sleep.

If you are unsure of what to read, the Lancaster city library branch will create a grab bag based on your interests or preferred genres. (Learn more at lancasterpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags.) The library has been offering in-person services since the county moved to the “green” reopening phase, but Lancaster residents who wish to sign up for a library card online may also do so using this form: lancasterlibraries.org/about/contact.

Take time to explore your reading style and select books accordingly. Shorter books are helpful for overcoming a reading slump, or for reading a greater number of books over time. However, dedicating your attention to a longer and more complicated novel is rewarding in its own right.

Reading in a difficult time

When the March lockdown went into effect, I was reading James Baldwin’s Another Country. Following the exploits of a group of friends, the novel explores the interpersonal consequences of racism, fraught affection and willful repression. It would have been a heavy read under normal circumstances, but the pandemic added another layer of melancholy to the text.

However, Baldwin’s meditations on loss, longing and isolation resonated with me. At that time, I couldn’t go more than a few minutes without thinking about the state of the world (despite my best attempts to distract myself). “Another Country,” which captures the breadth and beauty of human suffering, helped me make sense of my own anger and loneliness.

Reading to distract

Sometimes, a distraction is all you need. Genre fiction — including romance, horror and fantasy — is perfect when you want to invest yourself in a story but don’t want to decipher difficult language. Recently, I enjoyed Lindsay Ellis’ debut sci-fi novel “Axiom’s End,” a witty and nuanced approach to the classic first contact story.

Right now I am reading “Lord of the Rings,” and the intricate fantasy world is precisely what the doctor ordered. Because I’ve read “Lord of the Rings” before, I’ve had fun revisiting the happy memories I associate with the text.

Reading to educate

In June, at the height of the protests against police brutality, I joined a book club to educate myself about racism and the theory behind prison abolition. I learned a lot from Angela Davis’ “Are Prisons Obsolete?” an accessible text that puts multifaceted theory into plain language.

Jenny Odell’s “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” is another great read. A combination of self-help and activism, the book offers guidance on reclaiming our attention from systems designed to capitalize on our outrage. With compelling arguments about art, music and birdwatching, “How to Do Nothing” made me stop and become more attuned to my surroundings.

Figuring it out

Self-care is an ongoing process, and what works best might change from day to day.

On days when you do not feel like reading, another activity — watching TV, listening to music or going for a walk — might be better. On days when you do feel like reading, however, there is no greater joy than losing yourself in a book.