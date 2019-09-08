It’s called Oktoberfest but why is this German festival celebrated in September?

The answer goes back to 1810 when Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The wedding festivities in Munich started Oct. 12 and lasted five days.

The party was such a hit, the public continued the tradition year after year, according to the official Oktoberfest celebration in Munich. Through the years, the party moved earlier into September to take place in better weather.

So while the last Oktoberfest weekend ends in October, it begins in September.

If you are up for the travel, Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich is Sept. 21-Oct. 6.

Closer to home, there are more Oktoberfest celebrations, from mid-September through mid-October: