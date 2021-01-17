When my Uncle Joe gets me a gift, it’s almost always music-related. Christmas 2005 was no different.

I remember unwrapping Clay Aiken’s book “Learning to Sing,” admittedly perplexed. When it came to early seasons of “American Idol,” I had voted for the “Velvet Teddybear” Ruben Studdard. But hey, I thought, I could use some singing tips. (My 13-year-old self took the title quite literally.)

But the thing about being 13, especially prior to the rise of smartphones, is you don’t have many options for pastimes. So if a fresh book was near, I was likely to read it.

It turned out the book was not vocal instructions, but a memoir. And there was more to Aiken than just an impressive voice and a bad haircut. I learned about his experience being bullied as a gay kid in the conservative South, and every time I saw him mentioned thereafter, I remembered the depth I learned about from reading his book.

That’s the magic of memoirs. We’re quick to judge someone on 140 characters, and in some cases, that quick judgment is correct. But you can get a much better sense of a person in 140 pages.

That Christmas gift started a lifelong fascination with memoirs and collections of essays by a single author. Without a doubt, my favorite has been “Kiss Me Like a Stranger” by the inimitable Gene Wilder. Other gems include “Hunger” by Roxane Gay, “Bossypants” by Tina Fey and “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sedaris.

At first, when I realized this pattern, I felt a little embarrassed.

I’ve always had a difficult time suspending disbelief, dating back to my inability to complete a Harry Potter book because it was simply too unrealistic. As I got older — and experienced major FOMO from missing out on such a pop culture touchstone — I wondered what was wrong with me. Why couldn’t I just enjoy a novel like everyone else?

These days, I don’t fight my attraction to memoirs much. With an international pandemic, melting ice caps and democracy on the line, there’s not a lot of room left for worrying if my choice of leisure reads are virtuous enough. And besides, people are downright fascinating. It’s why I chose a career in journalism.

So, I started off my new year in books with a memoir I was genuinely excited to read: “No One Asked For This,” a collection of essays by Cazzie David.

David is the daughter of comedy legend Larry David (”Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and she shares her father’s dry wit and aptness for finding humor, and sometimes even meaning, in the mundane.

But to speak about David only in relation to her father would be selling a major talent seriously short. She weaves together frank discussion on living with mental illness with outrageously funny tales of painful sibling dynamics and the misadventures of owning a cat. Chapters are intermittently broken up with David’s Twitter drafts — if she had a Twitter, that is. The final product is a book that is so deliciously addicting, I found myself trying to save more of it for later, like an expensive pastry. And just like how I’d behave with the pastry, I devoured it. Quickly.

A specific portion of the book that made major headlines: David chronicling her perspective of her breakup with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, which was followed days later with news he was dating pop star Ariana Grande. How do you get over an ex when you can’t go out to a club without hearing his new girl’s music?

David could have used her platform to make Davidson out to be a villain. Instead, she holds back no detail while also approaching the chapter, and their relationship’s end, with an impressive amount of grace. She even thanks Davidson in the book’s liner notes.

David’s book would be a home run gift for nearly any millennial in your life, but it’s also worth reading if you fall into another generation and are a fan of the elder David. There’s no shortage of great anecdotes about the father-daughter duo. Plus, you’re likely to see more of David soon. She was just cast in the new season of Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy.”

So, while I’ve made some resolutions for the new year, fighting my love of memoirs and personal essay collections is not one of them. Next up is Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights,” which I chose in hopes that the actor’s easygoing outlook on life rubs off on me.

Here’s to hoping.