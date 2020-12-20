“Our Town” is simple in staging and language. That, and the youth of the main characters, might be why high schools love to stage it.

But the play is simple for a reason and not because it’s aimed at teenagers. Teenagers are the human beings least capable of hearing “Our Town’s” lament for time’s passage, its mourning for the here-and-goneness of the years. It stays simple to let adult eyes see past the stage to a vast, slow truth.

All of us now, teen or adult, will miss much of the force in Thornton Wilder’s play.

“Our Town’s” first New York performance was at the Henry Miller Theatre on Feb. 4, 1938. Probably no one yet alive was there then.

But “Our Town” is pinned to a particular time in the past of that past. The audience is told so in the Stage Manager’s opening monologue: The day is May 7, 1901.

Act 2 is set three years later; Act 3 is dated 1913 but opens and closes among the timeless dead in the cemetery on the hill, and the bulk of it is Emily’s return to one day of her own small-town America living — February 11th, 1899. A Tuesday, the Stage Manager announces.

The play traces a curve in a geometry of time. The emotional range-finding is 1938 counting backward to 1899 or 1901.

The audience in the seats would have walked the months and years between those dates, through the collapse of 19th-century civilization into the gore of World War I: lung-rotting poison gas, the mangled dead, the living eye-deep in the hell of endless trenches.

Then the bitter disillusionment of the peace and the criminality and vulgarity of the ’20s. The Wall Street crash. The Depression. The automobile ousts the horse; radio gives rise to mass media propaganda. Liberal democracy staggers and totalitarian ideologies gather strength. By 1938, thunderheads lower again over Germany.

Overlain with that were their own losses of innocence. Probably many of the theatergoers of 1938 had been, circa 1900, in youth’s bloom like Emily and George in the play. Many, before they came to the city, had grown up in small towns like Grover’s Corners.

Their sense of the gaps and losses in their lives would have been tangled with that historical arc of years.

No wonder “Our Town” in 1938 sent them tumbling out of the playhouse in tears. Even Albert Einstein wrote Wilder fan mail. “That an American of the present day can create with such delicacy and detachment touches the soul like a miracle.”

Well, Einstein had something to do with it. He, and some others, had discovered the depth of space. It dawned on the astronomers that some of the smudges in the sky that their telescopes showed were immense and immensely distant star-seas, and ours was one only among millions of Milky Ways.

In the 1920s, the public became aware of the inhuman scale of the cosmos. Compared to that, the Copernican revolution was a mere hiccup.

Wilder’s audience would have been acquainted with the night, the new, forever-night of a universe unimaginably vast and cold. The difference wasn’t the mere decades. A shadow fell between them and their personal 1900, and it included what the knowing dead spoke from the stage:

1st DEAD MAN. (As before) And my Joel, who knew the stars—he used to say it took millions of years for that little speck o’ light to git down to earth. Don’t seem like a body could believe it, but that’s what he used to say—millions of years.

And so they left the snug, lighted theater and went weeping into the winter night, under the once-familiar constellations, now neither so friendly nor so near.