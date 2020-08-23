It seems like a lifetime ago when I looked forward to maybe being able to make it to High Fever, the dance party series at the Village. Each party had a new theme, a costume contest and a drag show.

In the times of COVID-19, dance parties like this are on hold. In the meantime, I’ve binged some TV shows starring drag queens and ballroom performers. They’re more socially distant than a crowded dance floor and I’ve been captivated by the glitter and the grit. (If you haven’t watched these shows, there are no spoilers ahead.)

This all started with “AJ and the Queen,” RuPaul’s first scripted show. “AJ” landed on Netflix way back in February. At the time, I caught RuPaul as he hosted “Saturday Night Live.” He gave his opening monologue in a bright pink suit, not in full drag.

“I always say, ‘You’re born naked and the rest is drag,’ ” he said. “Whatever you put on whenever you get out of the shower, baby, that’s your drag.”

The rest of the episode was funny but it could have been so much more. I still loved the skit where Ru gave a “reading” lesson at the children’s library.

A few months later, the trailer for the show caught my eye. RuPaul plays Robert Lincoln Lee, a drag performer who goes on a tour just after being robbed by the man who he loved. AJ, his feisty 10-year-old neighbor, hitches a ride.

“I’m a drag queen on a cross-country tour,” Robert says. “So unless you’re a pair of fake boobs, you don’t really belong in the back of my RV.”

Netflix describes the show as “part ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,’ part ‘Touched by an Angel.’ ”

This show was so filled with heart, from Robert and his drag persona, Ruby Red, to AJ, played by Izzy G. Don’t forget Robert’s friend, Louis, who is blind and creates fabulous gowns. Actor Michael-Leon Wooley steals every scene he’s in as Louis and his drag persona, Cocoa Butter.

There’s also a Tina Turner dance-off, a Bob Mackie museum and real talk about how you can make your own family. A bit cheesy? Sure. I’ll take it, especially when trying to get a break from a global pandemic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

By the time I saw this show’s final musical number, “Pose” started streaming on Netflix. Perfect timing. This FX series centers on the ballroom scene of 1980s New York: the voguing kind, not the waltzing kind.

I smiled every time emcee Pray Tell announced a new category: Royalty, Linen vs. Silk, Executive Realness. Pray is played by the wonderful Billy Porter (who is from Pittsburgh and was a guest on LancasterOnline's Theater Geeks podcast).

Beyond the drama and attitude on the ballroom floor, I got wrapped up in the stories behind the mothers and the children in the House of Abundance and the breakout House Evangelista. Forget coronavirus. On this screen, black and brown trans women deal with the early days of AIDS, plus bigotry, violence and fear of not passing as female.

The series comes from Ryan Murphy, the man behind the subversive “Popular,” “Glee” and “American Horror Story.”

“Pose” is actually the largest cast of trans actors for a scripted television show. Why that’s a big deal is laid out in “Disclosure,” a documentary on Netflix about transgender representation in film and television. The cliches and stereotypes on shows and movies shape our view of the world.

This documentary was not as escapist as Ruby Red or the stars of "Pose." It was eye-opening, and I’m hoping to find more shows that are changing television.