The North Museum is the site of a dastardly crime.

Someone or something has stolen Christmas.

And it is up to museum visitors to solve the crime.

It won’t involve guessing. No, the visitors will use forensic science to find the perpetrator.

“Some Christmas decorations have been destroyed,” says David Sadiwnyk, of member services, who is helping organize the “Who Stole Christmas” exhibit. “Some of our ‘Polar Express’ memorabilia has been smashed and broken. A Christmas bell was destroyed, and we found a chewed pine cone. And snow is spread everywhere.”

Hmm, who could do such a despicable thing?

“There are three suspects,” Sadiwnyk says. “Two of the lizards who live in our live animals area, Trashcan and Freddy, and The Grinch. Visitors will be looking for evidence.”

When young detectives enter the exhibit, they will be given an investigation packet and sent to each of six activity stations to gather evidence.

One station will feature fingerprints, another will have a microscope to look closely at evidence. And part of the investigation is watching “The Grinch.” (The 2018 version, featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch. It is rated PG and it’s 86 minutes long.)

After all that hard work, the young detectives can stop at the hot chocolate bar for a well-deserved refreshment and cast their vote for the guilty party.

The answer will be announced on social media.

Other holiday events

More holiday related events are taking place at the museum through the end of December.

A new planetarium show, “Season of Light,” will be showing throughout the month at 1:30 p.m.

The 30-minute program traces the history of many of the world’s holiday customs that light up a darkened world. Think of the Yule log, houses and Christmas trees sparkling with lights, luminaries to light pathways and the Hanukkah Menorah. Many other traditions throughout the world will be explored, and, the Christmas star that led the Three Wise Men will be discussed.

Two new winter exhibits, under the title Cool Science, begin Thursday.

“One is about animals of the Arctic and the other one is about the science of snowflakes and how they are formed,” Sadiwnyk says. “It’s true that no two are alike.”