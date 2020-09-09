In celebration of whole grains, the Whole Grains Council has designated September as Whole Grains Month (established in 2007).

The 2015-20 U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend that half of our grain consumption be whole grain products.

For Americans age 9 and older, that means eating at least 3 to 5 servings of whole grains daily.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a serving of grain as containing at least 16 grams of flour, aka, “refined grain.”

Similarly, a serving of whole grain requires the product to have at least 16 grams of whole grain.

But what are the actual differences between refined grains and whole grains?

A whole grain is one that contains all three parts of the grain’s kernel: the bran, which is the outside of the grain; the germ, which is the grain’s embryo; and the endosperm, which is the energy source for the germ.

Conversely, a refined grain is missing one or more of the whole grain’s primary parts.

Eating all parts of the kernel is important to ensure we are consuming the entire nutrient package that the whole grain offers, which includes:

— Bran: antioxidants, B vitamins and fiber.

— Germ: B vitamins, protein and healthy fats (i.e., unsaturated fatty acids).

— Endosperm: starchy carbohydrates and some protein.

The following are whole grains: Whole wheat, corn, brown rice, wild rice, farro, oats, barley, quinoa (pseudo-cereal grain), sorghum, spelt, rye, bulgur, millet and popcorn.

Whole grains can be consumed in a variety of formats, including as-is, cracked, ground, rolled or flaked.

In refined or milled grains, the bran and germ have been removed, and the endosperm is ground into white flour. It’s common to consume enough refined grain in one’s diet, but many tend to not consume enough whole grains.

Thankfully, these days many more food producers are working to include more whole grains in their products, or are offering whole grain versions of their existing items.

It is important to remember that each whole grain varies from the next in terms of nutrients it offers. Always check a product’s label to learn about its whole grain content, and check the product’s Nutrition Facts panel for important nutrient information.

Research shows that whole grains play a role in lowering one’s risk of: stroke, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and digestive cancers.

Whole grains also provide vitamin E, magnesium, iron and phosphorus, and have been shown to assist with body weight management.

For those interested in trying a salad made with a whole grain, try tabouli salad, made with cooked bulgur.

The recipe is adapted from themediterraneandish.com via Penn State Extensions “Let’s Cook Mediterranean” curriculum.

TABOULI SALAD

Makes 8 servings of approximately 1 cup each.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup cooked bulgur wheat

• 4 firm Roma tomatoes, finely chopped

• 1 English cucumber, finely chopped

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 2 bunches parsley, part of the stem removed, washed, well dried and very finely chopped.

• 12 to 15 mint leaves, stems removed, washed, well dried and very finely chopped

• 4 green onions, white and green parts, very finely chopped

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing hands and arms for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a single-use paper towel.

Cook bulgur wheat according to directions on the package.

Place the chopped tomatoes in a colander to drain off the excess juice.

Combine all chopped vegetables and herbs in a large bowl. Mix well

Add the bulgur and mix well; season with salt.

Combine the lime juice and olive oil and mix well, pour over vegetable mixture.

For best results, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 100 calories, 7 g fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 85 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 2 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 2 g protein

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.