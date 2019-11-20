Swapna Deshpande told a story about karma and compassion.
Beth Horenkamp told a tale about the pet peeve of her husband’s cautiousness.
Tony Crocamo’s story about courage focused on him joining the Army in the height of the Vietnam War.
They’ll be joined by seven more storytellers Tuesday at the Ware Center to find out who’s the best storyteller in Lancaster County at Lancaster Story Slam’s Grand Slam. The night ends the story slam’s fifth season.
The monthly story slams have a different themes. Judges pick 10 people to tell stories in five minutes, as best as can be remembered. The storyteller with the top score wins the slam and a spot in the grand slam.
Before the big night, you can watch the grand slam contestants online.