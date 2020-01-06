Live entertainment company Tait worked with more than 161 clients and projects in 2019, according to a yearbook the Lititz-based company released through a Facebook post last week.
Tait is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of stages for touring bands, and also does work for events and permanent installations in theaters and cruise ships.
LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported several of the projects, such as the Lady Gaga Las Vegas residency, the Wells Fargo scoreboard and the Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour, but the 2019 yearbook offers a comprehensive and public look at Tait's client list.
Here's the full list:
Academy Awards
Aerosmith
AJR
Al Habatoor
Aladdin
All My Sons - Old Vic
Amazon Prime
Apple
Ariana Grande
Avatar
Baby Metal
Backstreet Boys
Barbra Streisand
Ben Platt
Big The Musical
Billy Elliot The Musical
Billy Joel
Black Keys
Bloomberg
Blue Orgin
Bon Jovi
Book of Mormon
Britney Spears
Bruno Mars
BTS
Carnival Cruise Lines
Cartier
Celebrity Cruises
Celine Dion
Cher
Cirque Du Soleil
Citrus College
Comcast
Connexion
Country Music Awards
CW Network
Def Leppard
Dignity Health
Dirty Honey
Disney
Drake
Dreamgirls
Dreams Come True
Dreamscape
Ed Sheeran
El Capitan Theatre
Elton John
Eric Church
Farm Aid
Feld
Fendi
Fleetwood Mac
Fortnite
Fox Network
Frank Ocean
Glyndebourne
Godsmack
Game of Thrones
Grandscape
Guns N’ Roses
Halsey
Hillsong
Iweiss
James Taylor
Jay-Z
Jennifer Lopez
Jimmy Fallon
Jingle Ball
John Mayer
Jonas Brothers
Katy Perry
Kelly Clarkson
Khalid
King and I
King Kong
Lady Gaga
Lancaster Science Factory
LDH
Lehman Trilogy
Lille Opera
Lincoln Corsair
Little Cesars Arena
Lizzo
Luis Miguel
Lune Rouge
Madonna
Magic Mike
Mariah Carey
Marie Forleo
Matilda
Maxime Jette
Melanie Martinez
Metropolitan Opera House
Metallica
Michael Buble
MSC
MTV Network
Mumford & Sons
Muny
Muse
Mr. Children
Mobile World Congress
Nana Mizuki
NBC
Nebula
Nick Mason
Nogizaka
Normani
Olivier Awards
Old Vic
Ozzy Osbourne
Panic At The Disco
Paris By Night
Phish
Pink
Porgy and Bess
Post Malone
Princess Cruises
Queen and Adam Lambert
Radio City Music Hall
Raiders Stadium
Reba Brooks and Dunne
Rodeo Houston
Rolling Stones
Royal National Theatre
Royal Opera House
School of Rock
Scottish Ballet
Sea Princess
Sebastian Maniscalco
San Francisco Opera
Shadow Factory
Sia
Sleeping Beauty
Smashing Pumpkins
Strut N Fret
Tame Impala
TD Bank
The Lumineers
The Shed
The Void
The Who
Thomas Rhett
Tidal Festival
Tim McGraw
Tina The Musical
Tool
Train
Twenty One Pilots
Tyler The Creator
U2
UAE Expo 2020
Universal
Virgin Voyages
Volbeat
Wells Fargo Center
West Side Story
Wicked
Wynn
Young Vic