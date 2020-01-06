Live entertainment company Tait worked with more than 161 clients and projects in 2019, according to a yearbook the Lititz-based company released through a Facebook post last week.

Tait is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of stages for touring bands, and also does work for events and permanent installations in theaters and cruise ships.

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported several of the projects, such as the Lady Gaga Las Vegas residency, the Wells Fargo scoreboard and the Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour, but the 2019 yearbook offers a comprehensive and public look at Tait's client list.

Here's the full list:

Academy Awards

Aerosmith

AJR

Al Habatoor

Aladdin

All My Sons - Old Vic

Amazon Prime

Apple

Ariana Grande

Avatar

Baby Metal

Backstreet Boys

Barbra Streisand

Ben Platt

Big The Musical

Billy Elliot The Musical

Billy Joel

Black Keys

Bloomberg

Blue Orgin

Bon Jovi

Book of Mormon

Britney Spears

Bruno Mars

BTS

Carnival Cruise Lines

Cartier

Celebrity Cruises

Celine Dion

Cher

Cirque Du Soleil

Citrus College

Comcast

Connexion

Country Music Awards

CW Network

Def Leppard

Dignity Health

Dirty Honey

Disney

Drake

Dreamgirls

Dreams Come True

Dreamscape

Ed Sheeran

El Capitan Theatre

Elton John

Eric Church

Facebook

Farm Aid

Feld

Fendi

Fleetwood Mac

Fortnite

Fox Network

Frank Ocean

Glyndebourne

Godsmack

Google

Game of Thrones

Grandscape

Guns N’ Roses

Halsey

Hillsong

Iweiss

James Taylor

Jay-Z

Jennifer Lopez

Jimmy Fallon

Jingle Ball

John Mayer

Jonas Brothers

Katy Perry

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

King and I

King Kong

Lady Gaga

Lancaster Science Factory

LDH

Lehman Trilogy

Lille Opera

Lincoln Corsair

Little Cesars Arena

Lizzo

Luis Miguel

Lune Rouge

Madonna

Magic Mike

Mariah Carey

Marie Forleo

Matilda

Maxime Jette

Melanie Martinez

Metropolitan Opera House

Metallica

Michael Buble

MSC

MTV Network

Mumford & Sons

Muny

Muse

Mr. Children

Mobile World Congress

Nana Mizuki

NBC

Nebula

Nick Mason

Nogizaka

Normani

Olivier Awards

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Old Vic

Ozzy Osbourne

Panic At The Disco

Paris By Night

Phish

Pink

Porgy and Bess

Post Malone

Princess Cruises

Queen and Adam Lambert

Radio City Music Hall

Raiders Stadium

Reba Brooks and Dunne

Rodeo Houston

Rolling Stones

Royal National Theatre

Royal Opera House

School of Rock

Scottish Ballet

Sea Princess

Sebastian Maniscalco

San Francisco Opera

Shadow Factory

Sia

Sleeping Beauty

Smashing Pumpkins

Strut N Fret

Tame Impala

TD Bank

The Lumineers

The Shed

The Void

The Who

Thomas Rhett

Tidal Festival

Tim McGraw

Tina The Musical

Tool

Train

Twenty One Pilots

Tyler The Creator

U2

UAE Expo 2020

Universal

Virgin Voyages

Volbeat

Wells Fargo Center

West Side Story

Wicked

Wynn

Young Vic

For past coverage of Tait and Rock Lititz: