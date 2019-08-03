When was the last time you heard a teenager say he or she willingly spent three hours weeding? Does the word “never” come to mind?

Yet, on this past humid Tuesday morning, Mary Grace Sober and Joanne Cybulski were diligently pulling weeds between the pavers at Jack Lachonic’s home in Millersville.

Several feet away, Evan Hart was digging a 6-inch trench to place a brick border and Sam Ellis was trimming bushes.

They were one of seven crews that took part in St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s weeklong Works of Mercy program.

Under the program, which has existed for 20 years, teenage volunteers perform work for organizations and homeowners. For students attending Lancaster Catholic High School, the week helps them meet their required service hours.

This past week, 58 youths proved that this generation of teenagers has more on their minds than communicating via social media.

For five days, Catholic teens put in long days as part of the program. Youths fanned out to sites throughout Lancaster County to perform yardwork, recycling and cleaning church classrooms and bathrooms.

This is the second year Bob Cybulski has headed the program. He is the youth group leader at St. Mary’s.

The youths come from seven different parishes around Lancaster County. Each morning, he assigns students to chaperones and sends them off to a different location. They return for noon Mass and lunch, and then head out on another assignment. After dinner, they do things as a group.

On Tuesday morning, he greeted his troops by standing on a chair in St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall and, bullhorn in hand, announced the day’s assignments.

Some teens ended up at a nursing home, others at a church, a recycling center and an individual’s home.

Tuesday was a lucky day for Lancaster Catholic students Gabrielle Kambouroglos and Quinn Richardson. Their morning shift involved cleaning classrooms and painting walls at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Manheim Township.

“We had air conditioning,” Gabrielle said with a smile.

Michael Hayes, a Lampeter-Strasburg High School student and Maya Bennett, of Hempfield High School, weren’t so lucky. They spent the morning weeding at Brethren Village.

This is Richardson’s third year in Works of Mercy. His first year proved to be an epiphany.

“Initially, my mom forced me to,” he said. “I (said) ‘This is the one time I’m going to do it; I’m never going to come back’ and I ended up loving it. I look forward to it every summer because of the people who love me.”

That feeling was shared by others. Evan Hart has been a part of the Works of Mercy since 2014.

“It’s one of the highlights of my year,” he said. “It’s good to help the community. It’s a special experience being with everyone and going for a common goal.”

Bernadette Weaver, of Lancaster, chaperoned the crew at Lachonic’s house. Her children both participated in past years, and she followed in their footsteps.

“I just have become more involved as a chaperone through the years because I see what it gives back to the community.”

She said people who question today’s youth need to see what groups like Works of Mercy are doing.

“These kiddos are phenomenal,” she said.

Rise above

The theme for the week is “Rise Above.”

When the workers get cranky because of the heat and humidity or the monotony of the work, she said “We always say ‘Rise above.’ ”

Wednesday evening, Bishop Ronald Gainer joined them for dinner. On Friday afternoon, they headed to Hersheypark as a reward for their hard work.

Bob Cybulski said a limit of 50 kids had been established in years past but he offered a different perspective.

“If there’s a teenager who wants to take a week in the summer to help, I’m not going to refuse that person.”

Then he said with a smile, “I can’t believe these kids want to do this in the heat, but they do.”