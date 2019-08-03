Jack Lachonic, watches as Bernadette Weaver, Evan Hart, Mary Grace Soper and Joanne Cybulski perform yard work at the home of Lachonic as part of St. Mary's Works of Mercy program on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Jack Lachonic, second from right, and Joanne Cybulski, point to a weed that needs pulled as Sam Ellis, Mary Grace Soper and Evan Hart works in the yard of Lachonic, as part of St. Mary's Works of Mercy program on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
They were one of seven crews that took part in St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s weeklong Works of Mercy program.
Under the program, which has existed for 20 years, teenage volunteers perform work for organizations and homeowners. For students attending Lancaster Catholic High School, the week helps them meet their required service hours.
This past week, 58 youths proved that this generation of teenagers has more on their minds than communicating via social media.
For five days, Catholic teens put in long days as part of the program. Youths fanned out to sites throughout Lancaster County to perform yardwork, recycling and cleaning church classrooms and bathrooms.
This is the second year Bob Cybulski has headed the program. He is the youth group leader at St. Mary’s.
The youths come from seven different parishes around Lancaster County. Each morning, he assigns students to chaperones and sends them off to a different location. They return for noon Mass and lunch, and then head out on another assignment. After dinner, they do things as a group.
On Tuesday morning, he greeted his troops by standing on a chair in St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall and, bullhorn in hand, announced the day’s assignments.
Some teens ended up at a nursing home, others at a church, a recycling center and an individual’s home.
Tuesday was a lucky day for Lancaster Catholic students Gabrielle Kambouroglos and Quinn Richardson. Their morning shift involved cleaning classrooms and painting walls at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Manheim Township.
“We had air conditioning,” Gabrielle said with a smile.
Michael Hayes, a Lampeter-Strasburg High School student and Maya Bennett, of Hempfield High School, weren’t so lucky. They spent the morning weeding at Brethren Village.
This is Richardson’s third year in Works of Mercy. His first year proved to be an epiphany.
“Initially, my mom forced me to,” he said. “I (said) ‘This is the one time I’m going to do it; I’m never going to come back’ and I ended up loving it. I look forward to it every summer because of the people who love me.”
That feeling was shared by others. Evan Hart has been a part of the Works of Mercy since 2014.