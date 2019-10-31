After trick-or-treat night, if you don’t want that pile of candy to linger, there are a few places to trade it in.
Dentists throughout Lancaster County, plus a laundry service and a department store, want your candy. Most will send it to military overseas or veterans closer to home.
Mor Smiles has sent candy to Operation Gratitude for years, sharing Lancaster County’s candy haul with troops stationed overseas. Last year, the dental offices in Lititz and Ephrata collected more than 800 pounds of candy, says Katrina Rynier, office manager for the Lititz office. It cost nearly $1,000 to send the candy to the nonprofit, so staff plan to deliver this year’s donations to the Lebanon VA Medical Center and Coatesville VA Medical Center.
There is a lot of candy circulating during Halloween. Americans are expected to spend $2.8 billion on candy, according to National Retail Federation.
Here are seven places to trade-in your candy, as long as it is wrapped and not expired. If you know of more places to send your candy, please share the details in the comments.
Boscov’s Lancaster store has a candy exchange for children with food allergies and diabetes. Children ages 14 and younger can exchange candy for a $10 gift card. Pre-register by emailing adavis@jdrf.org by Thursday, Oct. 31. Approved children can exchange candy at the Park City Center store between Friday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 7. The candy will be shared with employees.
Eby Dental in Akron will buy up to five pounds of candy at $1 a pound. The candy will be sent to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude. Candy will be collected at the office, 240 N. 7th St., Monday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Healthy Smiles Dental in Manor Township will collect up to five pounds of candy from kids up to 12 years old along with handwritten letters and drawings for Operation Gratitude. The office will pay $1 per pound. Drop off candy and letters Monday, Nov. 4; Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 144 S. Centerville Road.
ImageFIRST, 1060 Prospect Road, Columbia, will collect candy for Operation Gratitude Friday, Nov. 1, 8-10 a.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2, 8-10 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, 10-noon. A second round will be the following weekend: Friday, Nov. 8, 8-10 a.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, 8-10 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, 10-noon. The candy will be distributed to first responders throughout the east coast.
M2 Dentistry for Children & Teens in East Hempfield Township will collect candy and handwritten letters and drawings for Operation Gratitude. Drop off candy and letters Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2135 Noll Drive, Suite B. Donors receive a Go ’N Bananas game card.
Mor Smiles’ Lititz and Ephrata offices will buy up to 10 pounds of candy per person at $1 per pound. The practice will donate the candy to Lebanon VA Medical Center and Coatesville VA Medical Center. Candy will be collected Friday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at both offices; Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in Lititz and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in Ephrata; Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in Lititz and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ephrata and Thursday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at both offices.
Sardina Dental Group in Landisville will pay $1 a pound for candy donated by children. The treats will be shared with Operation Gratitude. Because trick-or-treat night has been postponed in many communities, the office has not decided when to reschedule its buy-back day. Kids can also make cards for members of the military and enter to win prizes at the office, at 405 Main St.