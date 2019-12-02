Just because temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean gardening and exercising your green thumb have to wait until the spring.
There are more than 20 hands-on workshops throughout the Lancaster County region to learn how to make wreaths, outdoor planters to last through the winter, centerpieces for indoors and more.
Here’s a roundup of gardening events in December throughout region. There are workshops where you can dig in and make things like your own terrariums as well as treats for the birds. There are classes for kids and a session on foraging for plants, too.
Space is limited at some of these classes and a few ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.
Monday, Dec. 2, 6:15 p.m. "Making bird feeder wreaths" talk from Kathy Anderson-Splain and Kathy Trout, of Ken's Gardens for Ephrata Area Garden Club. Meeting is at the Udder Choice Restaurant. Open to the public.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Make an evergreen wreath with Penn State Master Gardeners of Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $20. Register by Nov. 27 at extension.psu.edu/make-an-evergreen-wreath.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Make a winter arrangement at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $65. Details: bit.ly/FourishArrange.
Friday, Dec. 6, noon-7 p.m. Kokedama bar at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike and Intercourse store, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Turn almost any houseplant into a kokedama by wrapping the roots in soil and moss. Cost $5, includes supplies. Plants cost extra.
Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Holiday girls’ night out to make a holiday evergreen wreath with Alice’s Table at The Charlee, 311 E. Orange St., Lancaster $75 (includes materials, drinks and “’lil bites”). Register: bit.ly/AliceLancDec.
Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Wreath decorating class at Hunts Christmas Trees, 465 Stehman Church Road, Millersville. $35, includes wreath and decorations. Register at 717-330-8102 or bit.ly/HuntsWreath.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners Workshop: Make a mini fresh greens arrangement jar at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. For kids in grades K-6. Cost $5; adult supervision required for younger children. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kokedama bar at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike and Intercourse store, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Turn almost any houseplant into a kokedama by wrapping the roots in soil and moss. Cost $5, includes supplies. Plants cost extra.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Herbal bath spa workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Make a lavender body scrub, bath bombs and bath tea sachet. Cost $20, includes supplies.Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m. Winter wreath-making workshop at Hershey Gardens. $65, includes materials for a 24-inch wreath. Registration required. Details: bit.ly/HGwreath.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Potting party at Perfect Pots. Learn how to create a winter planter to last through the season. Bring your own container or buy one. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Plant a holiday container garden at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road. Free to attend and potting soil is free; pay according to materials used. Registration required at skh.com/events.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Make a terrarium in a jar with Lancaster County Parks Department at the Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For ages 8 and older. $2 per person and $8 per terrarium, includes supplies. Register by noon, Dec. 4 at bit.ly/ParksTerr or 717-295-2055.
Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a terrarium glass decanter planter filled with succulents with Terrarium Therapy at The Shops at Rockvale, 35 South Willowdale Drive, Lancaster. $52. Buy tickets at bit.ly/RockvaleTerr.
Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a live moss winter wreath with Terrarium Therapy at The Shops at Rockvale, 35 South Willowdale Drive, Lancaster. $45. Buy tickets at bit.ly/RockvaleWreath.
Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “My Journey on the Appalachian Trail” from Warren Wolf , a club member and former coordinator of the Lancaster County Master Gardener program. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for non-members. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Plant a holiday-themed glass terrarium with Plant Nite at 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. $45 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/Terr551Dec.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m. Foraging class with a focus on finding roots to make wild coffee at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register at hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10-11 a.m. At Winter Treats for Backyard Birds, make a variety of wild bird foods, including dried fruit and cranberry garlands and wreaths, orange cups and suet balls with a jar with Lancaster County Parks Department at the Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For all ages. $4 per person, includes supplies. Register by noon, Dec. 13 at bit.ly/ParksTreats or 717-295-2055.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling squad: Make a pine cone tree at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road. $5 plus tax. Adults must accompany children. Registration required at skh.com/events.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. Fresh greens candle centerpiece workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $30, includes supplies. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Saturday, Dec. 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Make a holiday-themed planter in a wood box or glass bowl with Plant Nite at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 698 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown. $51 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/PNHersheyDec.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Winter birdhouse with greens arrangement workshop at Ken's Gardens' Intercourse store, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Cost $39 per box. , includes supplies. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Air plant terrarium workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $30, includes supplies, including three air plants. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist. Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.
Ongoing. Donate unwanted garden supplies. Items will be sold at the annual plant sale (May 2, 2020) of Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County. To arrange for items to be picked up, call 717-575-1192 or email lancastergardenshed@gmail.com.
And looking into January:
Thursday, Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk on hybrid plants to use in the garden from Sinclair Adam, Penn State Extension’s trial gardens director. Free. Pre-register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.